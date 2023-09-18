Following a disappointing season, the Denver Broncos went after Sean Payton aiming to get the best out of Russell Wilson. But after two games, the team is already fearing to go through another complicated year.

Even though they looked much better than in 2022, Denver still struggled to get the job done and now heads into the third week with two losses under its belt. Clearly, something has to change to start stringing good results together.

Talking to reporters after the loss to Washington, Payton mentioned the team’s slow communication as one of the offense’s biggest weaknesses in the game. Therefore, he said Wilson could start wearing a wristband.

Sean Payton warns Russell Wilson about possibly wearing wristband

“Gosh. It was more than just one drive. There (were) a number of drives where we’re late with personnel, getting out of the huddle we took a while. I mean, that’s gotta change,” Payton said, via CBS Sports. “We had to burn timeouts in the first half (and) I’m not used to doing (that). We’ve gotta be better. I’ve gotta be better. Russ has gotta be sharper with getting the play out, and then we’ve gotta look at how much we have in. But, you know, if we need to wristband it, we will.“

Wilson’s reluctance to use a wristband sparked controversy after he left Seattle, with Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll taking a subtle shot at the quarterback. The 34-year-old looks comfortable without one, but it could help for play calls. Especially when things are not going to plan.

Who plays the Broncos in Week 3?

After losing to the Raiders and Commanders, the Broncos will travel to Miami to play the Dolphins (2-0) in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

What’s Russell Wilson’s contract with the Broncos?

In the 2022 offseason, Russell Wilson agreed to a five-year, $245 million contract extension with the Broncos, including $165 million guaranteed.