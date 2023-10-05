Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you may know by now that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is dating pop superstar Taylor Swift. It’s normal that news of this sort make the headlines, but this time it’s been a little excessive.

Granted that Swift is arguably the most famous woman on Earth right now, the coverage of her relationship with the star tight end has been rather excessive. Even by their standards.

That’s why Kelce called out the NFL for ‘overdoing it’ by cutting to Taylor in the skybox every single time the Chiefs score a touchdown and constantly talking about her during the broadcast.

NFL Won’t Tone Down Taylor Swift Coverage

The league, however, couldn’t care less about what Kelce has to say about it, and they even released a statement letting it be known that they don’t intend to take things down in their smothering coverage.

“The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport,” read the statement. “The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more.”

This will become old news eventually, or perhaps Swift will stop attending Chiefs games as a whole to avoid this. In all honesty, it’s getting kind of annoying; we want to watch football.