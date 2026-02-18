Trending topics:
NFL 2026 free agent wide receivers: Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel and more

As the 2026 offseason nears, the NFL wide receiver market circles around Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel and other proven playmakers—quiet shifts that could soon reshape passing attacks across the league.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Tyreek Hill and Deebo Samuel Sr.
© Rich Storry/Getty Images -- Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesTyreek Hill and Deebo Samuel Sr.

The coming offseason could reshape passing attacks across the NFL, where veteran playmakers and explosive stars approach uncertain futures. Contract timelines and shifting team priorities are already hinting at movement that may redefine contender windows.

Among the most watched names are Tyreek Hill and Deebo Samuel, dynamic talents whose potential availability would ripple far beyond their current rosters. Few positions alter an offense’s identity faster than a true difference-maker on the perimeter.

As front offices weigh cap space, timing and ambition, the wide receiver market begins to feel like the quiet center of the league’s next turning point. What unfolds in 2026 may not just shift depth charts, but subtly redirect the balance of power across Sundays.

NFL wide receivers with free agency in 2026

Each offseason in the NFL brings quiet shifts that later redefine entire offenses, and the 2026 free-agent cycle appears especially significant for wide receivers. Contract timing, salary-cap strategy and evolving passing trends are aligning to make this position one of the league’s most closely watched storylines.

Deebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the Washington Commanders in 2025 (Source: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Deebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the Washington Commanders in 2025 (Source: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

A single high-profile deal can raise expectations for comparable players, influence negotiations league-wide and push teams to reconsider how much of their payroll should be devoted to perimeter playmakers versus other offensive priorities.

For franchises searching for balance, the receiver market offers both opportunity and risk. Adding an established target can accelerate a quarterback’s development or elevate a contender’s ceiling, yet long-term guarantees carry financial consequences that shape roster depth for years.

PlayerTeamFree agent type
Tyreek HillMiami DolphinsUnrestricted
Mike EvansTampa Bay BuccaneersUnrestricted
Christian KirkHouston TexansUnrestricted
Deebo SamuelWashington CommandersUnrestricted
Dyami BrownJacksonville JaguarsUnrestricted
TuTu AtwellLos Angeles RamsUnrestricted
Marquise BrownKansas City ChiefsUnrestricted
Jauan JenningsSan Francisco 49ersUnrestricted
Kalif RaymondDetroit LionsUnrestricted
Rashid ShaheedSeattle SeahawksUnrestricted
DeAndre HopkinsBaltimore RavensUnrestricted
Greg DortchArizona CardinalsUnrestricted
Noah BrownWashington CommandersUnrestricted
Keenan AllenLos Angeles ChargersUnrestricted
Nick WestbrookMiami DolphinsUnrestricted
Jahan DotsonPhiladelphia EaglesUnrestricted
Josh ReynoldsNew York JetsUnrestricted
Tim PatrickJacksonville JaguarsUnrestricted
Zay JonesArizona CardinalsUnrestricted
Hunter RenfrowCarolina PanthersUnrestricted
Tylan WallaceBaltimore RavensUnrestricted
Wan’dale RobinsonNew York GiantsRestricted
John MetchieNew York JetsUnrestricted
Rondale MooreMinnesota VikingsUnrestricted
Braxton BerriosHouston TexansUnrestricted
Kendrick BourneSan Francisco 49ersUnrestricted
Sterling ShepardTampa Bay BuccaneersUnrestricted
George PickensDallas CowboysUnrestricted
Van JeffersonTennessee TitansUnrestricted
Alec PierceIndianapolis ColtsUnrestricted
Skyy MooreSan Francisco 49ersUnrestricted
Olamide ZaccheausChicago BearsUnrestricted
David MooreCarolina PanthersUnrestricted
Deandre CarterCleveland BrownsUnrestricted
JuJu Smith-SchusterKansas City ChiefsUnrestricted
Scotty MillerPittsburgh SteelersUnrestricted
Jalen TolbertDallas CowboysUnrestricted
D’Wayne EskridgeMiami DolphinsUnrestricted
Marquez Valdes-ScantlingPittsburgh SteelersUnrestricted
Dante PettisNew Orleans SaintsUnrestricted
Laquon TreadwellIndianapolis ColtsUnrestricted
Brandin CooksBuffalo BillUnrestricted
Tyler LockettLas Vegas RaidersUnrestricted
Chris MooreWashington CommandersUnrestricted
Lil’jordan HumphreyDenver BroncosUnrestricted
Simi FehokoArizona CardinalsUnrestricted
Gabriel DavisBuffalo BillsUnrestricted
Trent TaylorSan Francisco 49ersUnrestricted
Gunner OlszewskiNew York GiantsUnrestricted
Devin DuvernayChicago BearsUnrestricted
Cedrick WilsonMiami DolphinsUnrestricted
Tyler JohnsonNew York JetsUnrestricted
James ProcheTennessee TitansRestricted
David SillsAtlanta FalconsRestricted
Tom KennedyDetroit LionsUnrestricted
Isaiah HodginsNew York GiantsUnrestricted
Tyquan ThorntonKansas City ChiefsUnrestricted
Treylon BurksWashington CommandersUnrestricted
Romeo DoubsGreen Bay PackersUnrestricted
Calvin AustinPittsburgh SteelersUnrestricted
DJ MontgomeryIndianapolis ColtsRestricted
Alex BachmanLas Vegas RaidersUnrestricted
Cody WhiteSeattle SeahawksRestricted
Jalen NailorMinnesota VikingsUnrestricted
Jamari ThrashCleveland BrownsExclusive rights
Malachi CorleyCleveland BrownsExclusive rights
Dareke YoungSeattle SeahawksUnrestricted
Nikko RemigioKansas City ChiefsExclusive rights
Bryce Ford-WheatonNew York GiantsRestricted
Jake BoboSeattle SeahawksRestricted
Malik HeathAtlanta FalconsRestricted
Ryan MillerNew York GiantsExclusive rights
Jalen CokerCarolina PanthersExclusive rights
Bryce OliverTennessee TitansExclusive rights
Xavier SmithLos Angeles RamsExclusive rights
Bryce TremayneCarolina PanthersExclusive rights
Dayton WadeBaltimore RavensExclusive rights
Zavier ScottMinnesota VikingsExclusive rights
Joshua CephusJacksonville JaguarsExclusive rights
(Source: Spotrac)
