NFL 2026 free agent wide receivers: Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel and more

The coming offseason could reshape passing attacks across the NFL, where veteran playmakers and explosive stars approach uncertain futures. Contract timelines and shifting team priorities are already hinting at movement that may redefine contender windows.
Among the most watched names are Tyreek Hill and Deebo Samuel, dynamic talents whose potential availability would ripple far beyond their current rosters. Few positions alter an offense’s identity faster than a true difference-maker on the perimeter.
As front offices weigh cap space, timing and ambition, the wide receiver market begins to feel like the quiet center of the league’s next turning point. What unfolds in 2026 may not just shift depth charts, but subtly redirect the balance of power across Sundays.
NFL wide receivers with free agency in 2026
Each offseason in the NFL brings quiet shifts that later redefine entire offenses, and the 2026 free-agent cycle appears especially significant for wide receivers. Contract timing, salary-cap strategy and evolving passing trends are aligning to make this position one of the league’s most closely watched storylines.
Deebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the Washington Commanders in 2025 (Source: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
A single high-profile deal can raise expectations for comparable players, influence negotiations league-wide and push teams to reconsider how much of their payroll should be devoted to perimeter playmakers versus other offensive priorities.
For franchises searching for balance, the receiver market offers both opportunity and risk. Adding an established target can accelerate a quarterback’s development or elevate a contender’s ceiling, yet long-term guarantees carry financial consequences that shape roster depth for years.
|Player
|Team
|Free agent type
|Tyreek Hill
|Miami Dolphins
|Unrestricted
|Mike Evans
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Unrestricted
|Christian Kirk
|Houston Texans
|Unrestricted
|Deebo Samuel
|Washington Commanders
|Unrestricted
|Dyami Brown
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Unrestricted
|TuTu Atwell
|Los Angeles Rams
|Unrestricted
|Marquise Brown
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Unrestricted
|Jauan Jennings
|San Francisco 49ers
|Unrestricted
|Kalif Raymond
|Detroit Lions
|Unrestricted
|Rashid Shaheed
|Seattle Seahawks
|Unrestricted
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Baltimore Ravens
|Unrestricted
|Greg Dortch
|Arizona Cardinals
|Unrestricted
|Noah Brown
|Washington Commanders
|Unrestricted
|Keenan Allen
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Unrestricted
|Nick Westbrook
|Miami Dolphins
|Unrestricted
|Jahan Dotson
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Unrestricted
|Josh Reynolds
|New York Jets
|Unrestricted
|Tim Patrick
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Unrestricted
|Zay Jones
|Arizona Cardinals
|Unrestricted
|Hunter Renfrow
|Carolina Panthers
|Unrestricted
|Tylan Wallace
|Baltimore Ravens
|Unrestricted
|Wan’dale Robinson
|New York Giants
|Restricted
|John Metchie
|New York Jets
|Unrestricted
|Rondale Moore
|Minnesota Vikings
|Unrestricted
|Braxton Berrios
|Houston Texans
|Unrestricted
|Kendrick Bourne
|San Francisco 49ers
|Unrestricted
|Sterling Shepard
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Unrestricted
|George Pickens
|Dallas Cowboys
|Unrestricted
|Van Jefferson
|Tennessee Titans
|Unrestricted
|Alec Pierce
|Indianapolis Colts
|Unrestricted
|Skyy Moore
|San Francisco 49ers
|Unrestricted
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|Chicago Bears
|Unrestricted
|David Moore
|Carolina Panthers
|Unrestricted
|Deandre Carter
|Cleveland Browns
|Unrestricted
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Unrestricted
|Scotty Miller
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Unrestricted
|Jalen Tolbert
|Dallas Cowboys
|Unrestricted
|D’Wayne Eskridge
|Miami Dolphins
|Unrestricted
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Unrestricted
|Dante Pettis
|New Orleans Saints
|Unrestricted
|Laquon Treadwell
|Indianapolis Colts
|Unrestricted
|Brandin Cooks
|Buffalo Bill
|Unrestricted
|Tyler Lockett
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Unrestricted
|Chris Moore
|Washington Commanders
|Unrestricted
|Lil’jordan Humphrey
|Denver Broncos
|Unrestricted
|Simi Fehoko
|Arizona Cardinals
|Unrestricted
|Gabriel Davis
|Buffalo Bills
|Unrestricted
|Trent Taylor
|San Francisco 49ers
|Unrestricted
|Gunner Olszewski
|New York Giants
|Unrestricted
|Devin Duvernay
|Chicago Bears
|Unrestricted
|Cedrick Wilson
|Miami Dolphins
|Unrestricted
|Tyler Johnson
|New York Jets
|Unrestricted
|James Proche
|Tennessee Titans
|Restricted
|David Sills
|Atlanta Falcons
|Restricted
|Tom Kennedy
|Detroit Lions
|Unrestricted
|Isaiah Hodgins
|New York Giants
|Unrestricted
|Tyquan Thornton
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Unrestricted
|Treylon Burks
|Washington Commanders
|Unrestricted
|Romeo Doubs
|Green Bay Packers
|Unrestricted
|Calvin Austin
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Unrestricted
|DJ Montgomery
|Indianapolis Colts
|Restricted
|Alex Bachman
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Unrestricted
|Cody White
|Seattle Seahawks
|Restricted
|Jalen Nailor
|Minnesota Vikings
|Unrestricted
|Jamari Thrash
|Cleveland Browns
|Exclusive rights
|Malachi Corley
|Cleveland Browns
|Exclusive rights
|Dareke Young
|Seattle Seahawks
|Unrestricted
|Nikko Remigio
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Exclusive rights
|Bryce Ford-Wheaton
|New York Giants
|Restricted
|Jake Bobo
|Seattle Seahawks
|Restricted
|Malik Heath
|Atlanta Falcons
|Restricted
|Ryan Miller
|New York Giants
|Exclusive rights
|Jalen Coker
|Carolina Panthers
|Exclusive rights
|Bryce Oliver
|Tennessee Titans
|Exclusive rights
|Xavier Smith
|Los Angeles Rams
|Exclusive rights
|Bryce Tremayne
|Carolina Panthers
|Exclusive rights
|Dayton Wade
|Baltimore Ravens
|Exclusive rights
|Zavier Scott
|Minnesota Vikings
|Exclusive rights
|Joshua Cephus
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Exclusive rights