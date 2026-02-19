Sidney Crosby injury details get firm clarification from Penguins HC after Team Canada announcement

Sidney Crosby is drawing all the attention ahead of the semifinals in the 2026 Winter Olympics. With Team Canada playing its cards close to the heart, Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Dan Muse broke his silence.

Jon Cooper and Team Canada are giving Crosby some privacy to test his injury before making a final decision on his status for the rest of the Winter Olympics. Understandably so, Team Canada prefers to keep the media and its opponents in the dark.

However, Muse and the Penguins are entitled to know what is the issue with their captain. The Olympic dream takes center stage at the moment, but Crosby must return to Pennsylvania for the NHL season. Meanwhile, Canada has yet to confirm if Crosby is out for the rest of the Winter Olympics.

What the Penguins know about Crosby’s injury

The Penguins would much rather see their captain return healthy and in one piece. On that note, Muse provided a clear statement on what he and the organization know about Crosby.

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“I got the same update from Team Canada this morning that went out to the public,” Dan Muse told reporters at practice, via Pens Inside Scoop on X. “That’s the information we have as well. Obviously, thinking of Sid. It’s good to hear that that’s the current status. Just continuing to think of him, and hopeful.”

Bad and good news

Reports around the Winter Olympics hint Crosby could effectively be out of the Winter Olympics. However, his availability for the Penguins in the 2025-26 NHL season shouldn’t be at stake.

At the very least, that comes as a sigh of relief for fans in the City of Bridges, as the overachieving Pens vie to clinch a postseason berth. Pittsburgh resumes its campaign on Feb. 26th, when the New Jersey Devils visit PPG Paints Arena.