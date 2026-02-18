Connor Bedard breaks silence with clear message to Sidney Crosby, Team Canada after being left out of 2026 Winter Olympics

Watching Sidney Crosby and Team Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics must not be easy for Connor Bedard. The Chicago Blackhawks‘ star had high hopes of making the roster and joining the squad in Italy, but that simply wasn’t to be.

As Bedard returned to practice with the Blackhawks amid the Olympic break in the NHL, it didn’t take long before the former first overall pick was asked about his thoughts on the ongoing best-on-best tournament.

“To be honest, I mean, the games are pretty early. So, I haven’t watched too much,” Bedard told reporters after practice. “Today, obviously we practiced [during the games]. But, I’m keeping up with it and trying to watch highlights, recaps, and whatnot. Obviously, it’s fun to watch. It’s the best players in the world.”

Bedard’s statement on return to the ice with Blackhawks

While participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics would’ve been a dream come true for Bedard, the 20-year-old knows there will be more opportunities for him down the road—unless the NHL bans players from participating again in the future.

Connor Bedard at Bridgestone Arena on June 26, 2023

As Crosby’s injury sparks fear of worst-case scenario, a loud buzz has surfaced suggesting the league may frown upon sending its stars to the Olympics again. However, for the time being, that’s nothing but a rumor. Thus, Bedard will most likely have his shot at a gold medal with Canada in the future. Right now, however, his focus is set entirely on helping Chicago establish itself in the 2025-26 season.

Back in full strength

“Everyone is so excited to be back,” Bedard admitted. “Just to kind of have that break. It’s almost like a new season because the break was so long.”

Moreover, Bedard confirmed he is back fully healthy. Since suffering what Chicago called a “freak injury” on his right shoulder on Dec. 12, Bedard had been taken off the face-off circle. Upon his return to practice in Windy City, the center confirmed he is back in a complete role.

“Kind of switching [everybody] around, I felt a little bad for the guys. I had [Andre Burakovski] take a couple of draws, I think he won one,” Bedard jokingly stated. “It’s nice to play [my] full position, for sure.” Bedard and the Blackhawks will resume their 2025-26 NHL season on Feb. 26th, when they visit Central Division rivals, the Nashville Predators in the Music City.

