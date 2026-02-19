Jazz Chisholm Jr. sends clear message to NY Yankees’ front office ahead of contract year in 2026

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the New York Yankees barely avoided arbitration during the winter. Now, the star second baseman is signed to a one-year contract for the 2026 season. Once it comes to an end, Chisholm Jr. becomes a free man in MLB.

While many players opt to play a mysterious, almost nonchalant role when heading to free agency, Chisholm Jr. is doing quite the opposite. Now, the 28-year-old infielder revealed his intentions with a straightforward message for the Yankees’ front office.

“I think anybody would want to be here for the rest of their career,” Chisholm admitted in dialogue with The Athletic during the Yankees’ spring training. “I haven’t heard anything yet. I left that all in my team’s hands. I’m just playing baseball.”

Blessing or curse in disguise for Yankees

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s public statement about his dream scenario could be both a blessing and a burden for Brian Cashman and the front office in the Bronx. On the one hand, it comes with a sigh of relief for the New York Yankees. Re-signing Chisholm Jr. should be easier and—though such a notion may be utopian in New York City—relatively stress-free. On the other hand, it only ramps up the pressure on the Bronx Bombers to get a deal done.

Moreover, if New York ultimately decides to part ways with Chisholm, fans will never let it go. How could the Yankees botch such a situation? supporters in the Bronx will ask for years. There may not be a satisfying answer to that question—or at least not one Cashman and the organization would be eager to share and further fuel the buzz.

During the offseason, Chisholm Jr. watched his name emerge often in trade rumors around the league. Still, his desire and commitment is not waiving. For him, the loud buzz is nothing new.

Chisholm wants to stay despite the rumors

“I was in trade rumors every day over there,” Chisholm commented about his stay with the Miami Marlins. “I feel like it’s just a thing with business. [The Yankees are] obviously going to listen. I’m a hot topic. At the end of the day, is a trade going to be realistic? Not really.”

They say where there’s smoke, there’s fire. That’s often the case, but Jazz Chisholm Jr. knows better than to buy into every rumor. Life in New York City is not for the faint of heart, and being a Pinstriper only adds to the constant noise. Still, Chisholm is filing no complaints after his first full MLB season in the Bronx.

If anything, the new tenant in the building believes the Yankees are just what the doctor ordered. As long as the landlord—aka Brian Cashman and the front office—will have him, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has no plans to pack up his bats and gloves or call a moving company anytime soon.

