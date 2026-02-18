Mike Evans lets Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers know whether he’ll return for the 2026 NFL season

After a strong run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Evans is approaching free agency. With uncertainty surrounding his future, the veteran wide receiver has informed Baker Mayfield and the organization about the possibility of returning for the 2026 NFL season.

The Buccaneers could be facing the loss of a key piece of Mayfield’s offense. Evans’ contract with Tampa Bay has expired, and the star receiver is expected to listen to offers as he explores the open market.

According to Deryk Gilmore, Evans’ agent, the veteran wideout plans to play in 2026, per NFL Media. However, he intends to test free agency to evaluate the best opportunity available — while not ruling out a potential return to Tampa Bay.

Mike Evans could be a highly sought-after free agent

Although his 2025 NFL season was not as productive as usual — largely due to injuries — Evans remains one of the league’s most reliable receivers. That reputation is expected to draw significant interest from multiple teams this offseason.

Evans has spent 12 seasons with the Buccaneers. In his first 11 years, he surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in every season, failing to reach that milestone in 2025 after missing 10 games due to a broken collarbone and a hamstring injury.

When healthy, Evans is one of the most dependable wide receivers in the NFL. Still, he will need to assure interested teams that he is fully recovered in order to secure a lucrative contract for the 2026 season.

Which teams could be interested in Mike Evans?

The Buccaneers remain a logical suitor. Evans has been a cornerstone of the franchise despite playing with multiple quarterbacks over the years, and he recently developed strong chemistry with Baker Mayfield.

Beyond Tampa Bay, teams such as the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, and Kansas City Chiefs could also monitor his situation closely. Ultimately, Evans’ decision may come down to both financial value and the opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl next season.

