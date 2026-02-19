Trending topics:
Eagles deliver great news to Jalen Hurts ahead of 2026 NFL season with return of key player

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for the 2026 NFL season, and fortunately, they have secured a key player who will help Jalen Hurts in the upcoming campaign.

By Fernando Franco Puga

QB Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles do not want to endure another disappointing season in 2026. Fortunately for Jalen Hurts, the team will have a key teammate back for the upcoming campaign.

Coming off a solid Super Bowl victory in 2025, the Eagles disappointed many during their title defense. They failed to get past the Wild Card round, shockingly losing at home to the San Francisco 49ers.

However, Philadelphia is determined to change that in 2026. Fortunately for the organization, positive news has arrived, as a crucial member of Jalen Hurts’ offense has announced his return for the upcoming season.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson announces his return for 2026 season

The Eagles have arguably one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Despite recent retirements of several stars, including Jason Kelce, the unit has remained one of the strongest in the league.

Fortunately, Philadelphia will have one of its cornerstone players back in 2026. According to team insider Jeff McLane, right tackle Lane Johnson confirmed he will return for the upcoming campaign, calling it one last run with the Eagles.

Johnson, a future Hall of Famer, had been rumored to be considering retirement this offseason. However, the veteran right tackle has decided to return for his 14th season as he continues recovering from a Lisfranc foot injury that sidelined him for the final eight games of the year.

A new era for the Eagles

Following a disappointing 2025 season, the Eagles decided to part ways with Kevin Patullo. The team will now turn to Sean Mannion as offensive coordinator, with high expectations for improvement heading into 2026.

With stars such as A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and others, this offense must rediscover the efficiency it once displayed under Kellen Moore’s guidance. Otherwise, the pressure in Philadelphia will only continue to intensify.

