Are the Bears leaving Chicago? Plans for new stadium in Indiana get huge update

The Chicago Bears are a historic franchise in the NFL, and so is Soldier Field, their home venue. However, the historic team might be moving to Indiana after disputes with the City of Chicago.

According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, the team’s endeavor to make a new stadium in Indiana took a “meaningful step” forward. Per Cronin, Indiana lawmakers in the state House Ways and Means Committee approved unanimously an amendment to Indiana State Bill 27 by a 24-0 vote. This would give the green light for the Bears to build a new stadium in Hammond, Indiana.

Now, the lease of the Chicago Bears with Soldier Field runs through 2033. Still the team sent a statement where it showed its feelings of moving forwards. “We are committed to finishing the remaining site-specific necessary due diligence to support our vision to build a world-class stadium near the Wolf Lake area in Hammond, Indiana.”

Soldier Field is historic, but needs massive improvements

Widely considered as a poor NFL stadium, Soldier Field needed plenty of work, but now it seems the Bears are decided to leave. Soldier Field has the league’s smallest capacity (61,500), a really bad field turf, and poor fan experience, specifically on restrooms and fan access.

The stadium also lacks modern amenities, and since it’s not a dome, weather really harms the bermuda grass. Also, the Bears have limited control over revenue, and what is done on the stadium. That might have pushed the Bears for a move elsewhere too.

Is Hammond, Indiana far from Soldier Field?

The new stadium would presumably be located in Wolf Lake in Hammond, Indiana. According to Google Maps, from Soldier Field to Wolf Lake in Hammond is a two-hour and 35-minute drive.

However, when a huge project like a stadium is made, plenty of new avenues are created. Hence, it’s likely there is an adjustment on highways, metro, and others to facilitate accessibility. In the end, while many in Indiana will attend, Chicago fans are surely eager to make the travel.