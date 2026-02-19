Benfica file complaint to UEFA over another situation against Real Madrid amid Vinicius’ allegations

The controversy following the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid continues days after the final whistle. Real Madrid secured a 1-0 victory, but the result was overshadowed by an alleged racist incident involving Gianluca Prestianni and Vinicius Jr. That episode was not the only flashpoint in a tense and physical contest.

Real Madrid submitted images and documentation to UEFA as evidence regarding the exchange between Prestianni and Vinicius Jr. Now, Benfica have responded with disciplinary action of their own, escalating tensions ahead of the second leg.

Benfica filed a formal complaint with UEFA against Federico Valverde, citing alleged violent conduct by the Real Madrid midfielder during the match. The Portuguese side argues that the incident warranted further review and possible sanctions.

The move may also represent Benfica defending Prestianni amid the fallout from the allegations involving Vinicius Jr. The Argentine midfielder has maintained that he did not direct racist comments toward the Brazilian forward, while Benfica continue to publicly support their player.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica.

What happened on the field

The complaint centers on an incident after the 80th minute involving Federico Valverde and Samuel Dahl. As both players battled for position following a throw-in, and after the ball had already passed them, Valverde appeared to strike Dahl in the face.

Dahl was holding Valverde as the Uruguay international attempted to accelerate into space. In response, Valverde raised his right fist and made contact with Dahl’s left cheek. The assistant referee was positioned near the play and awarded a foul in favor of Benfica, but no card was issued, and VAR did not intervene.

Valverde avoided punishment during the match, but Benfica believe the action merited a red card for violent conduct. The Portuguese club contends that the incident meets the regulatory threshold for serious foul play under UEFA guidelines.

Benfica have formally referred the case to UEFA’s Disciplinary Committee and are awaiting a decision. Any ruling could have implications before the return leg in Madrid, where Real Madrid are set to host Benfica at the Santiago Bernabeu.

