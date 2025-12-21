Baker Mayfield breaks silence on Mike Evans’ role in interception that sealed Bucs’ loss to Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a world of trouble right now. After losing to the Carolina Panthers, they are now second in the division with the NFL playoffs in jeopardy. The play that ended it all was an interception thrown by Baker Mayfield where he didn’t find Mike Evans.

After the game, Mayfield spoke about the play that ended in a game-sealing interception. “Was trying to find a lane to step through and make the throw to him. He [Evans] thought I was going to scramble … can’t blame him for that. Honestly just a sucky situation.”

Evans and Mayfield usually have an unbelievable connection and chemistry inside the field. Hence, the miscommunication was really uncharacteristic from the duo. Unfortunately, it came at the worst time as the Panthers picked off the pass and won the game.

The Bucs might actually miss the playoffs

Slated as a Super Bowl contender prior to the start of the season, the Bucs might miss the playoffs altogether. They are 7-8, trailing the Panthers (8-7), and lost to them directly. It’s a tough situation. Still, according the NFL Next Gen Stats, the Bucs still have a 59% of probabilities to win the game.

The reason for that percentage is simple. There is one game still to be played between Panthers and Bucs, which should tie the series if the Bucs win it. Also that game is at home. The other reason is the Week 17 matchups of both Panthers and Bucs. The Panthers face the Seahawks, who are legit contenders, while the Bucs face the already eliminated Dolphins, who have a really below-par defense.

The Bucs need to be flawless

While it’s almost presumable that the Panthers will lose to the Seahawks, none of that will matter if Tampa Bay doesn’t win out. Tampa must avoid mistakes and Baker Mayfield has to find his footing once again.

Not going to the playoffs would be a massive underachievement for this team. It might actually put head coach Todd Bowles in the hot seat. The team and talent is too big to miss the playoffs in one of the worst divisions in the NFL.