Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona and receive special tribute

One reunion that fans continue to dream about is seeing Lionel Messi wear the Barcelona jersey once again. According to recent comments from club president Joan Laporta, that possibility does not appear as distant as it once seemed. The idea of bringing Messi back, even in a symbolic capacity, has resurfaced as part of the broader conversation surrounding Barcelona’s future.

During a visit to Girona, Laporta addressed Messi’s legacy and Barcelona’s long-term sporting project. “Like Kubala and Cruyff, I believe Messi deserves a statue, and we should also organize a tribute match. That is something we are open to whenever the time is right. A statue and a proper farewell are what he deserves. He has a contract until 2028, and that would be ideal,” Laporta said.

Laporta made those remarks while campaigning ahead of the presidential elections. He was not alone in expressing interest in reconnecting Messi with Barcelona. Another candidate, Marc Ciria, also stated that regardless of the election outcome, Messi should have a renewed role at the club that defined his career.

Barcelona will elect a new president on March 15. Messi remains a figure who generates strong emotions in the city, especially after his emotional departure in 2021 reshaped the club’s political and sporting landscape. At this stage, Laporta appears to be the favorite heading into the vote.

Messi’s numbers with Barcelona

Messi’s entire European career unfolded across 17 seasons with Barcelona, from 2004 to 2021. During that span, Lionel Messi recorded 778 appearances, 672 goals, 269 assists and 35 trophies. Barcelona won 10 LaLiga titles and four Champions League crowns during that golden era, cementing the club’s dominance in both Spain and Europe.

At present, Lionel Messi remains under contract with Inter Miami through at least 2028. The United States has become both his professional base and a key chapter in the latter stages of his career, shaping what comes next on and off the field.

Messi has consistently stated that he hopes to return to Barcelona one day. Whether that return comes as a player for a farewell match, an ambassador or in another official role remains to be determined. For now, Laporta has made clear that the door is open, and the possibility of a reunion continues to capture the imagination of the club’s supporters.