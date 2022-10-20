Lately, the head, neck and spine injuries have warned the NFL a lot. Here are the details of how does Concussion Protocol works to protect the safety players.

Head, neck and spine injuries are probably the topicd that the NFL is more interested about. Lately, this theme has emerged again and there are lots of doubts regarding how does Concussion Protocol works to keep the players as safe as possible.

This topic has been in the news again due to the Miami Dolphins. In the 2022 NFL season, they were under the spotlight for not doing the Concussion Protocol in the right way with Tua Tagovailoa, their quarterback.

Miami's QB is set to return in Week 7 after a two-game absence. But since the Dolphins were not able to do the Concussion Protocol in the right way, there are doubts of which is the protocol the team's must follow to keep the player's health safe.

How does Concussion Protocol works in the NFL?

Back in 2011, the NFL finally made a move for head, neck and spine injuries through the development of a Concussion Protocol and Return-to-Participation Protocol and here are the details of it.

According to NFL's Player Health and Safety, when a player receives an impact to the head, the player goes into the Concussion Protocol if:

The team Athletic Trainer, booth ATC spotter, team Physician, NFL game official, coach, teammate, sideline Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant (UNC) or booth UNC initiates the protocol.

Then the player must be immediately removed to the sideline or stabilized on the field to undergo the concussion assessment. In 2018, they made the next improvements through the Head, Neck and Spine Committee: