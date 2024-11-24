Kalen DeBoer issues big reminder to Jalen Milroe, rest of Alabama players after Playoffs elimination

After the loss to Oklahoma, Alabama has been eliminated from Playoffs contention, however, head coach Kalen DeBoer sent Jalen Milroe and rest of the players a strong statement.

After the shocking loss to the Oklahoma Sooners, the Alabama Crimson Tide waved their season’s aspirations goodbye. The defeat in Norman knocked the Crimson Tide out of Playoffs contention, and thus, the season finale Iron Bowl will have no implications for the team. However, head coach Kalen DeBoer issued a strong reminder to the players, including QB Jalen Milroe.

For the second time in the last three seasons, Alabama will not participate in the College Football Playoffs. This time around, the early elimination is much more painful due to the expanded postseason. After years of dominance in the nation, Bama will not be considered among the best twelve programs.

Alabama will host rival Auburn on November 30 in a new edition of the Iron Bowl. Despite the historic animosity between the two schools, when they meet next weekend, the game will not have much at stake, at least for the Tide.

Auburn is one win away from earning bowl eligibility, while Alabama won’t play for anything. However, DeBoer sent a big statement to the players reminding them of their commitment to the program in Tuscaloosa.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts with a look in the direction of side judge Victor Sanchez after a play against the Oklahoma Sooners in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 24-3.

“We’re going to finish everything we do,” DeBoer told his players. “That’s the commitment we make to each other when we first come in here. When you sign up to play for Alabama, you make that commitment to each other and the brotherhood.

“It’s win and lose as a team. There’s a big game next week, and so we’ve got to regroup and stick together. Just keep playing and have pride in who we are and finish the job.“

Milroe replicates DeBoer’s message

There were many times during the loss to Oklahoma in which Jalen Milroe seemed to be on another page than the rest of the team. His mistakes were very costly. However, after the game, Milroe delivered a message on the same tune as his head coach’s.

“It’s all about finish. We’ve gotta finish,” Milroe stated. “There’s so much left for the football season. We have to get everyone together, have like-mindedness and just keep on competing. Competing and every opportunity that we have, we just have to seize it.”

Alabama will participate in a bowl game to finish out the 2024 NCAA season. However, that was never the end-goal for the Crimson Tide and seems too little of a consolation prize.