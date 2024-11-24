Where to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Los Angeles Rams take on Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 12 matchup of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans nationwide can access full game details, including kickoff times and streaming options, to catch all the action.

Los Angeles Rams will play against Philadelphia Eagles in a highly anticipated Week 12 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Below, you’ll find all the essential game details, including kickoff time and streaming options for fans in the USA, ensuring you stay connected to all the action.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams face off in a high-stakes matchup with serious postseason implications. The Eagles, riding a six-game winning streak and boasting an 8-2 record, look to tighten their grip on the NFC’s top spot.

The Rams, now 5-5 after a morale-boosting win over the Patriots, are fighting to stay in the playoff hunt. Los Angeles aim to break .500 and make a wild-card push. Sunday’s showdown is set to deliver plenty of intensity as both teams vie to solidify their postseason ambitions.

When will the Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles match be played?

Los Angeles Rams face Philadelphia Eagles the Week 12 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, November 24, with kickoff set for 8:20 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles in the USA

This NFL game between Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBC.