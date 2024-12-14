NFL News: Andy Reid's Chiefs OC sends clear message about Patrick Mahomes' role as a leader

Matt Nagy is the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs and it’s an opinion that reflects the thinking of head coach Andy Reid‘s staff. At this point in the 2024 NFL season, to talk about Patrick Mahomes is to praise an ability to show up in the toughest of times, in a star who remains effective over the years.

The Chiefs are looking to win a third straight Super Bowl, and a big part of that goal holding up is thanks to Mahomes’ role as a leader on the field. Not only has Andy Reid talked countless times about what the 29-year-old quarterback brings to the table, but Nagy recently made his vision clear, especially for what Mahomes did in wins over the past few weeks.

“He has a history of doing things in his career in big-time moments. It’s usually a critical moment when he makes that play, it’s not when you’re down by 20 points. We want to feel good when we make a play. If we all feel good as players and coaches, we have to react to whatever they do,” was Naggy’s clear message to Mahomes as expressed by the Chiefs Wire website.

Naggy also addressed the offensive play calling and the autonomy Mahomes has to decide. “For us as coaches, there’s a balance. There’s also a trust in him knowing that we feel good that Mahomes will make the right decision and not make a poor decision, and that’s important,” the member of head coach Reid‘s staff said.

Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mahomes warns teammates about Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett

The Chiefs will face the Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 15 and following Naggy’s lead, Mahomes showed his leadership in guiding his teammates. In this case, the two-time MVP delivered a warning about defensive end Myles Garrett, the star of next Sunday’s opponents.

“He’s really good. He’s good at everything. He’s just trying to find ways to get the ball out of my hands. We need to find ways to manipulate his pass rush,” Mahomes remarked about Garrett, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. The Chiefs quarterback is asking his teammates to keep an eye on the Browns defender’s movements so he can get his game going.

What are the Chiefs’ last four regular season games?

The Chiefs have a 12-1 record and are qualified to the playoffs, where they will fight to reach a Super Bowl again. In their next four games, three of them will be away from home, which will be a tough test before the postseason begins. Next Sunday, Andy Reid’s team will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 15, then host the Houston Texans on Saturday, December 21, before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas. The last game of the regular season will be a visit to the Denver Broncos on January 5.

