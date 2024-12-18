Jalen Hurts not only leads the Philadelphia Eagles with vision and precision that have made him an NFL star, but he also represents the evolution of the modern quarterback, despite having only a few years in the league.

He has achieved multiple major milestones, from leading his team to Super Bowl LVII to breaking records with his versatility as a quarterback. In 2022, he became the first to achieve 10 rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons.

But what does it take to become the face of one of the league’s most iconic franchises? From his work ethic to his charisma and determination, he has earned his place among the greats of the NFL. Here, check out his contract…

Jalen Hurts’ salary and contract with the Eagles

Jalen Hurts, the talented quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, signed a five-year, $255 million contract extension in April 2023, with $180 million guaranteed, according to the National Football League website and Marca.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts warms up during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Carolina Panthers on December 08, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire)

This deal includes a signing bonus of $23 million and a base salary of $1 million in 2024, bringing his total compensation to $50 million in the 2026 season. The potential total value of the contract could reach $274 million by 2028.

The contract also sets an average annual salary of $51 million, which at the time made him the highest-paid player in the NFL. Additionally, he can earn up to $15 million in incentives, as Spotrac and Pro Football Network reported.

Jalen Hurts’ earnings with the Eagles through years

Jalen Hurts, drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, initially signed a four-year contract worth $6 million, which included a $1.9 million signing bonus and $2.8 million guaranteed.

In April 2023, after demonstrating exceptional performance, Hurts agreed to a five-year, $255 million contract extension, with $179 million guaranteed, making him one of the highest-paid players in NFL history.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts enters the field before the NFL football matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on November 14, 2024. (Source: IMAGO / Newscom World)

Check out his previous salaries and those agreed to through 2028:

Year Salary 2020 $610,000 2021 $883,000 2022 $1 million 2023 $4.2 million 2024 $40 million 2025 $42 million 2026 $51 million 2027 $51 million 2028 $51 million

This salary structure allows the popular team to maintain financial flexibility to strengthen other areas of the team while securing Hurts as their starting quarterback for years to come.

Since joining the NFL in 2020, he has secured contracts amounting to over $280 million in potential earnings, solidifying his position as a cornerstone of the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense.

How many years does Jalen Hurts have left in the Eagles?

Jalen Hurts signed a five-year contract extension, which keeps him with the team until the 2028 season. Therefore, as of December 2024, he still has four years remaining with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although his first year was mostly spent as a backup to Carson Wentz, his talent quickly caught attention, and he was named the starter midway through the 2020 season. In 2021, he continued to demonstrate his ability to lead the team.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field on December 08, 2024. (Source: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

However, it was in 2022 when he truly reached his peak, leading the Eagles to a 14-3 record in the regular season and a spot in Super Bowl LVII. Although they lost to the Chiefs, he was recognized for his outstanding performance.

Depending on his health and performance, his retirement may not come until well into the 2030s, when he could decide to end his career with the Eagles, if he so chooses. However, it’s likely that he will become a team legend.