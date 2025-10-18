NFL insider calls Seahawks’ early success a ‘victory lap’

It’s not a secret that the Seattle Seahawks are one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 NFL season. The NFC West franchise returned to winning ways on Sunday, with a 20-12 win over the 4-1 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Seattle co-leads its division alongside the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, but their performances to start the season are taking many by surprise. Sam Darnold continues to play at a high level, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba is showing off his abilities.

Nobody expected them to be this good ahead of the season, and the front office and the coaching staff has received praise for the team’s solid start.

NFL insider praises Seahawks GM amid 4-2 start

The Athletic’s Michael Shawn-Duggar belongs to the group that has enjoyed watching the Seahawks. The analyst calls the early success a “victory lap” for general manager John Scheider.

Head Coach Mike Macdonald of the Seattle Seahawks

“The 2025 season is shaping up to be quite the victory lap for Schneider, primarily because of Darnold (and the trade of QB Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders), Lawrence, the pass-blocking stability first-round rookie left guard Grey Zabel has already brought to the offensive line and the bet that receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba could lead a prolific pass attack after DK Metcalf was traded,” Dugar wrote. “Not to mention the return on investment from smaller moves like re-signing cornerback Josh Jobe (for $2 million), drafting receiver Tory Horton in Round 5 and claiming cornerback Derion Kendrick off waivers,” he said.

After missing the 2024 NFL playoffs, the Seahawks went out and made multiple moves to bolster the squad. They are on the right track to win the division, but it won’t be easy against two teams eager to succeed as well.