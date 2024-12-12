NFL News: Baker Mayfield sends warning to Buccaneers on key Chargers player ahead of Sunday's clash

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seem to have found consistency and are in one of their best moments of the 2024 NFL season, building on a three-game winning streak. Quarterback Baker Mayfield shows off his leadership and warns his teammates about a key player of the Los Angeles Chargers, the Bucs’ next opponent in Week 15.

Things in the NFC South are not defined so far. The Buccaneers have a 7-6 record and lead the standings, but are closely followed by the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers. At a time when any stumble echoes negatively, it is necessary to pay attention to the rivals.

Mayfield analyzed the Chargers to decipher the power of the franchise that will face the Buccaneers next Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. The Tampa Bay quarterback focused on one of Los Angeles’ deadly weapons: Derwin James.

Mayfield’s warning to the Bucs about James and the Chargers

“The Chargers play very hard and we have to plan accordingly. I think Derwin James is having one of the best moments of his career. They’re using him very well. They’re obviously well coached, they fly to the ball, they keep things in front of them and they play for each other,” Mayfield warned of James and the Chargers’ qualities while speaking to the Buccaneers’ official website.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.

How are the Chargers playing in the 2024 NFL season?

The Chargers have not had an easy time in the AFC West, which is dominated by the powerful Kansas City Chiefs. The Los Angeles franchise has an 8-5 record and sits in second place, making them a team that is fighting hard for access to the Wild Card round of the playoffs. In their last game, they lost by two points to Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Baker Mayfield’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

The Buccaneers have full confidence in the talents of Mayfield, who has completed 306 passes for 3329 yards and 28 touchdowns in the current campaign. One aspect to consider is that the Bucs quarterback has already thrown 13 interceptions in 13 games so far this season, so he has room for improvement in his game.