Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster just arrived in Kansas City, but it was easy for him to realize that he will have a talented ally in Patrick Mahomes for the 2022 NFL season.

The 2022 NFL season brings hope to Kansas City Chiefs fans, as they have a solid roster led by Patrick Mahomes that was reinforced with quality elements such as wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster. In fact, this pair could give them a lot of joy if they work well together.

Smith-Schuster comes to the Chiefs after four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers in which he demonstrated his talent on the field. Just remember that he set a couple of eye-catching records: he was the first player under the age of 21 to score 5 touchdowns in the NFL and is also the youngest receiver to total 2500 receiving yards.

Kansas City could use a difference-maker like JuJu Smith-Schuster to achieve its goal of remaining in contention for NFL glory. In 2019 they conquered the Super Bowl with Mahomes as MVP of the game, and in subsequent seasons they were runners-up and were just one game away from reaching the decisive game.

Patrick Mahomes demonstrates his talent to JuJu Smith-Schuster

In the most recent three-day mandatory minicamp held by the Kansas City Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster had the opportunity to get in on the action with Patrick Mahomes, who demonstrated his quality with a technical gesture that left him impressed.

"He did the no-look pass today, and I was just like, ‘Wow,'. He even got me, and I was just on the sideline.”. revealed the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver according to Clutch Points, who had already witnessed Mahomes' talent from a rival's perspective, but had never experienced it as the benefit of being one of his teammates.

On August 13, the Kansas City Chiefs will make their official debut in the 2022 NFL season with a tough visit to the Chicago Bears, in which we can begin to appreciate the connection that JuJu Smith-Schuster and Patrick Mahomes could have on offense.