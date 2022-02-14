After unfollowing the organization on his social media accounts and amid speculation about his future, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray broke the silence through a short statement.

In the NFL, it doesn't matter how well you may have started a season if it doesn't end as expected. If not, just look at Aaron Rodgers or Kyler Murray. Both the Packers and the Cardinals have suffered a disappointing ending to their campaigns and now the future of their quarterbacks seems to be up in the air.

Murray's future in Arizona has suddenly been put into question when the 2019 first-overall pick abruptly unfollowed and deleted all references to the organization on his social media accounts.

The speculation about his future has been fueled by a report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen, who suggested that the 24-year-old quarterback is disgruntled with the Cardinals after their brutal loss to the Rams in the playoffs. On Monday, Murray took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts to release a statement.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray speaks up amid rumors about his future in Arizona

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me & to win championships," Murray wrote. "All of this nonsense is not what I’m about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go. Love me or hate me but I’m going to continue to grow and get better.”

Murray did not say anything about continuing at Arizona next season nor he clarified what he meant by "all of this nonsense," but one could guess he is talking about the things that have been said about him over the last few days. More precisely, he could be making reference to Chris Mortensen's tweets.

Chris Mortensen said Murray is frustrated with the Cardinals and feels embarrassed by playoff loss

The ESPN journalist made NFL Twitter go wild hours before the Super Bowl on Sunday. “The odd vibe between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming: Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources. Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat," Mortensen wrote.

However, he added that the organization is looking forward to sticking to their quarterback for longer. “Where’s it headed? Despite the acrimony, the Cardinals expect things to calm down and Murray is their QB. Select veterans hope to reach Murray on how he handle adversity better. Coach Kliff Kingsbury also is self-scouting where he can provide better alternatives for QB."

The Cardinals express commitment to Kyler Murray

After the bombshell report, the Arizona Cardinals have released a statement showing their support to Kyler Murray, who they apparently expect to be behind center once again next season.

“Nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray,” the statement read. “We as a team and Kyler individually have improved each year he’s been in the league. We are excited to continue that improvement in 2022 and are excited that Kyler Murray is the quarterback leading us.”

One could tell that there's no sign that the Cardinals want to part ways with Murray, who is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. However, his social media behavior makes us wonder if he actually wants to stay.