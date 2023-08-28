The Minnesota Vikings closed the 2023 NFL preseason with three consecutive losses, one on the road and two at home. The Vikings hope to improve their roster before the season starts on September 10. The first step in doing this is to make trades, and they recently traded with the New England Patriots.

The Vikings’ losses in the preseason do not necessarily mean anything bad. They were not playing for anything real, but were instead trying out new things for each line, especially the defense.

This week, the Vikings, Patriots, and other teams will start making cuts and releases. These cuts will get everyone’s attention about 10 days before the season starts.

Which Vikings’ OL was traded to the Patriots?

According to Jordan Schultz and other sources, the Minnesota Vikings traded offensive lineman Vederian Lowe to the New England Patriots. Lowe was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Patriots are trying to get the best offensive linemen to support Mac Jones during the upcoming 2023 season. They are likely to continue trading for more offensive linemen over the next 4-6 days.