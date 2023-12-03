It’s not a secret that the NFL’s MVP award has often been given to quarterbacks. The last non-QB player to win the award was legendary RB LaDanian Tomlinson, and it’s been 17 years from that day. Also, just 19 times, a non-QB has won this distinction.

Defensive players have it even tougher. Only two players, Alan Page and Lawrence Taylor, have been rewarded with the MVP, even though countless of them have had MVP-caliber seasons ever since.

Things aren’t likely to change overnight, and especially not this season. With Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson as the most likely winners, non-QBs are once again going to be snubbed. Even so, we’re going to let you know about the three non-QB players who should be leading the race right now.

NFL MVP 2023: 3 Non-QB Players Who Should Get Consideration

3. Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is on the verge of making history. The former Kansas City Chiefs is on pace to becoming the first wide receiver to get at least 2,000 receiving yards in a single season.

Hill is the centerpiece of the most explosive offense in the entire league. He’s the most dangerous man in the NFL, a guy who can turn a five-yard gain into a 60+ yard bomb on any given play.

Thus far, the speedster has hauled in 88 receptions for a league-leading 1,324 yards. He’s also leading the NFL in receiving yards per game (120.4), receiving touchdowns (10), yards per touch (14.8), and yards from scrimmage (1,343).

2. Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey has been one of the most prominent names in the league for quite a while now, but injuries have often held him back. He’s been able to stay on the field this season, and that has translated into an MVP-caliber season.

McCaffrey has taken Kyle Shanahan’s offense to a whole new level, giving the San Francisco 49ers a Swiss army knife who can be lined up everywhere on the field and who’s a perennial threat in the red zone.

To this day, the former Carolina Panthers star has rushed 193 times for 939 yards and 11 touchdowns. On top of that, he has 48 receptions for 389 yards and five receiving touchdowns. He also had a 17-game streak with at least one TD.

1. Myles Garrett

Despite a terrible quarterback situation, the Cleveland Browns are still afloat in the postseason race, and that has to do with their defense, more specifically with Myles Garrett. Unfortunately, he still won’t win MVP.

Garrett has been the most dominant force in the league by a significant stretch this season. His presence has allowed the Browns’ elite pass rush to wreak havoc and put rival QBs on their toes week in and week out.

The former first-overall pick is leading the league with 13.0 sacks, also logging 32 tackles (24 solo), 23 QB hits, 12 tackles for loss, three passes defended, and four forced fumbles. He’s a lock to win Defensive Player of the Year.