Dak Prescott has all leverage over Dallas Cowboys after Tua Tagovailoa got new contract

Dak Prescott is absolutely in the driver’s seat toward a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys or any other team. Right now, the star quarterback seems ready to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

The only option for Jerry Jones is to put on the table a historic offer. Analyzing what’s happened in the market, the formula is really simple. Dak should be the highest paid player in NFL history.

Of course, the next question is how much money he’ll get. Although Prescott hasn’t reached the Super Bowl, the regular season numbers are just enough to surpass other names which have already received big deals.

How much money Dak Prescott wants from Dallas Cowboys?

Dak Prescott is probably smiling after the Miami Dolphins just gave Tua Tagovailoa a huge four-year, $212.4 million contract. The third highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

Trevor Lawrence is on top of that list with his recent five-year, $275 million contract. So, in this scenario, the problem for Jerry Jones is now bigger. It’s really difficult to say Dak isn’t a better and proven quarterback than those two names.

Furthermore, Prescott also will wait and see how much money the Green Bay Packers give Jordan Love. Just imagine is they set the benchmark at $60 million per year.

Dak Prescott has all the leverage to wait until 2025 in order to receive all types of offers from many teams. The numbers could be skyrocketing. Of course, the only problem which could derail everything is an injury, although we already saw that Kirk Cousins got paid even in that circumstance with the Atlanta Falcons.