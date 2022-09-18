Unfortunately, the injuries are something that players can't avoid. In Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, Trey Lance had to exit the game against the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle problem and here is how long will he be out.

It is never easy to overcome an injury and fight again for the starting quarterback role. Unfortunately for Trey Lance, he had to exit the game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season thanks to a hit in his ankle that is not looking good for him.

Before the 2022 NFL season kickoff, the San Francisco 49ers selected Trey Lance as their starting quarterback. The young player had Kyle Shanahan's confidence, but he still kept Jimmy Garoppolo in the team.

With a top quarterback behind Lance, the 49ers had a great roster for the position in case of an emergency. Well, unfortunately that situation arrived fast an now Jimmy G will be leading San Francisco's offense due to the starter's injury.

Trey Lance's injury: What does the 49ers' quarterback has and when will he be back?

The 2022 NFL season did not start well for Trey Lance. After a defeat in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, he was excited to meet the Seahawks in Week 2, but he received a rough hit in the first quarter and had to leave the match.

Unfortunately for Trey Lance, he suffered a fractured ankle that will require season-ending surgery, as Kyle Shanahan said after the game. He was carted off the field with his right leg in an aircast and then it was revealed the status.

Now, it will be Jimmy Garoppolo's turn to lead the 49ers' offense. He entered the field and had a terrific first drive with four passes (all completed) for 70 yards and a touchdown. San Francisco then won the game with a 27-7 final score.