The Green Bay Packers needed some big plays to stop the bleeding. They had dropped five games in a row, and things weren't going to get any easier with the Dallas Cowboys visiting Lambeau Field fresh off their bye week.

Fortunately for them, rookie wideout Christian Watson finally had the big game he was due. Following a couple of embarrassing drops, he hauled in four receptions for 107 yards and three touchdowns.

Watson's career got off to a worrisome start, featuring multiple drops and injuries and not being able to showcase his skills. That's why Aaron Rodgers believes he finally put all that bad energy behind him with this performance.

NFL News: Rodgers Says Watson 'Exorcised Some Demons'

“We had a lot of plays designed for him, so I don’t think there was any other option,” Rodgers said, as quoted by Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “I think that [first touchdown] probably on the atomic level shifted a lot of different things for him, exorcising some energetic demons. I’m proud of him. He made some plays.”

Watson Knows It Was Worth The Wait

The second-round pick out of NDSU knows he wasn't at his best to start the season. However, when asked about whether last night's game was worth the wait, he was as blunt and straightforward as you'd expect:

“I would definitely say it is,” Watson said. “I mean, obviously, it didn’t go the way I wanted, but like I kind of just said, ‘I’ve got to control what I can control.’ So obviously, [to] be able to just go out there and do my thing today was obviously well worth it.”

“It started off rough again, having two drops, and to finish the game with three touchdowns … I did tell him after the second drop on the third down, I said, ‘Hey, we’re coming back to you. We’re coming back to you.’ And he responded," HC Matt LaFleur added.

The Packers' offense will continue to be undermanned for the remainder of the campaign. So, hopefully, Watson will be able to build from this momentum and help his team turn this tough season around.