Things are about to change at the New York Jets with Aaron Rodgers on board, especially for Zach Wilson. The four-time NFL MVP is taking the offensive reins, meaning the 23-year-old will have to watch from the sidelines now.

Selected with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Wilson has so far left a lot to be desired in the Big Apple. Last season was particularly difficult for him, losing the job to the second and third-string quarterbacks.

So being demoted to a bench role might be tough, but this is also an opportunity for Wilson. Rodgers addressed this situation, explaining how his backup can use this moment to come back stronger in the future.

Aaron Rodgers believes backup role will help Zach Wilson in the long term

“I hope this time for him is like a deep inhale and exhale and he can really take a breath and pause and deal with the disappointment of last year and the frustration, and then channel it,” Rodgers said, via ProFootballTalk. “I feel like he has, just re-channel it as a positive and focus on the opportunity in front of him to learn with a guy who loves him and cares about him and wants him to be great and wants him to do incredible things every day and be better.”

“He has played really, really well in camp. He’s made a number of great throws. He looks confident. His fundamentals are improving. He’s throwing the ball on time. He’s got all the intangibles. . . . I think he’ll look back years from now and be really thankful for this time to grow, to reset, to take a breath, and it’s gonna set him up for a nice long career in the league.”

Rodgers has praised Wilson more than once, and he’s definitely the kind of mentor the BYU product needs to revitalize his career. Who knows, maybe this turns out to be the best for Wilson.