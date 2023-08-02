Josh Allen‘s Buffalo Bills may have dominated the AFC East in the last few years, but that could change in the 2023 NFL season. While the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots aim to bounce back, the New York Jets have serious aspirations now that Aaron Rodgers is on board.

It’s still too soon to tell, but it looks like this will be the toughest division in the league. Most of the attention has been on the Jets though, and not only because they landed the four-time NFL MVP.

New York has also been selected for the Hard Knocks this offseason, meaning the cameras are all over Rodgers and company as they prepare for the upcoming campaign. However, Allen prefers things to be this way.

Josh Allen not concerned about the hype on Rodgers’ Jets

“The less cameras the better…we’re just trying to be the best team that we can be, and I think we have been close the last couple of years,” Allen said on the Up & Adams Show, via ClutchPoints.

“The stuff that we had to go through last year, I think that is going to pay off and give us some mental fortitude and some more mental toughness that we can dig into this year and use that as motivation… We’re going to continue to get better, continue to keep working hard, and just try to go win football games.”

After falling short of expectations last year, the best thing for the Bills is to keep a low profile while preparing to come back stronger. Allen has a very fair point, the Jets weren’t pleased to be chosen for the show either.