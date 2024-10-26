NFL News: AJ Brown makes something clear on Eagles' recent game performances

In the lead-up to a key matchup against the Bengals in Week 8 of the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles WR AJ Brown made it clear what he thinks about his team's performance in recent weeks.

As Week 8 of the NFL approaches, several teams with positive records have yet to reach their full potential on the field. One such team is the Philadelphia Eagles, who sit at four wins and two losses, but their performance hasn’t fully convinced. In light of this situation, it was none other than WR AJ Brown who delivered a clear message.

In a recent interview published on cbssports.com, the star WR of Nick Sirianni’s team discussed the strategies implemented in the last games and how his performance has been impacted by them.

“That’s something for y’all to say,” Brown stated. “You know, I think we’re just gonna continue to go out there and play the game how it’s meant to be played, and, you know, have it unfold. Last week was a game on the ground we took advantage of. This week it may be different, maybe the same thing. So I think that’s something for you guys to try to get in point and talk about.”

AJ Brown also addressed the limited number of times he was targeted in the recent game against the New York Giants, noting that the focus was shifted to the ground game with Saquon Barkley: “I think you take advantage of your opportunities and try to maximize as best as you can, you know, and just continue to do your job,” Brown said.

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 20, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“Eventually, they will throw the ball. If you get two catches, try to make the two touchdowns. And that’s my mindset. I think last week was very unique. I think Saquon [Barkley] was just on another level last week and that happens, and sometimes that’s how the game’s played,” Brown finally concluded.

Sirianni and the team’s adaptability in various games

In line with AJ Brown’s comments about the change in strategy against different opponents throughout the season, head coach Nick Sirianni also stated to the media how his team evolves based on the situations they face from game to game.

“We do what we need to do to win each game,” said Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni regarding the clear objective of his team in every game they play.

“There’s going to be a game where we’re going to have to pass it a bunch. There’s going to be a game we’re going to have to run it again like that. It’s just all going to be week-to-week. Again, you want to stay in things that you do well, but everything is going to be week-to-week based off of what’s going right that week,” Sirianni finally concluded.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia Eagles upcoming matches

vs Cincinnati Bengals, October 27th

vs Jacksonville Jaguars, November 3rd

vs Dallas Cowboys, November 10th

vs Washington Commanders, November 14th

vs Los Angeles Rams, November 24th