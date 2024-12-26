Trending topics:
NFL News: Mike Tomlin answers if Steelers can win the Super Bowl after loss to Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs

After a tough loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin faces the ultimate question about their Super Bowl chances.

Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Mike Tomlin never imagined that, in just an eleven-day span, the Pittsburgh Steelers would suffer three consecutive losses. Furthermore, the concerning aspect of the situation was the team’s performance on the big stage at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, the Steelers must regroup as soon as possible for the final game of the season, in which Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will be fighting for a playoff spot. In the blink of an eye, Pittsburgh could drop from the No. 3 seed to the No. 7 spot. A huge difference.

In the face of this crisis and that loss to Patrick Mahomes, the big question for Tomlin is whether his coaching staff has what it takes to turn the situation around and make his team a Super Bowl contender. At the moment, fans and experts have little faith that the head coach can pull it off.

Can the Steelers win the Super Bowl?

After the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Mike Tomlin was asked by reporters what gives him confidence that he can get this train back on track. His response was decisive.

“Because it’s what we do. It’s what I love to do. Even on days like today, I love the game. I love working with that group in there. We’re not performing the way that we need to, but we’ll keep working.”

How can Steelers clinch the AFC North?

The Steelers will clinch the AFC North with a win over the Bengals and a ravens loss against the Browns. Tomlin admitted that he’s not concerned about not having control of their destiny in the division, but rather about the poor performances of his team.

“You know, control can be talked about, but the bottom line is that we’re just not performing well enough. So, I’m less concerned about control of the division and more concerned about the quality of our performance at this juncture.”

