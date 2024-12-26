NCAAF News: UNC quarterback makes final decision on his future with HC Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick arrived in the North Carolina Tar Heels program just weeks ago, but his impact on the school has been immediate. While the Tar Heels gear up for their bowl game against the UConn Huskies on December 28, Belichick continues to put together his team for the 2025 season. With winds of change sweeping through Chapel Hill, a freshman quarterback has made a pivotal decision about his future.

Belichick is experimenting college football for the first time in his career. The 72-year-old head coach has embarked in a wild journey through the transfer portal, recruiting, NIL deals, and much more, but he seems to be enjoying the ride. Belichick is currently fully invested in building the roster, and won’t coach the team during their season-finale Wasabi Femway Bowl at Femway Park in Chicago.

North Carolina freshman quarterback Michael Merdinger announced his decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Merdinger joined the school in 2024 but didn’t play a single snap during his debut year. While being coached by Belichick might motivate many players, Merdinger is pursuing meaningful playing time and has set his sights on new horizons.

The Tar Heels currently have seven quarterbacks in the program. Merdinger joins Conner Harrell as the signal callers headed for the exit in Chapel Hill.

University of North Carolina welcomes Bill Belichick during halftime. NCAA, College League, USA basketball game between La Salle and University of North Carolina at Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

North Carolina brings in Purdue transfer QB

North Carolina has plenty of options at the most important position in football. While Harrell and Merdinger’s departure is noteworthy, Belichick still has seven quarterbacks rostered for the 2025 season thanks to the addition of Purdue transfer quarterback Ryan Browne.

Browne appeared in eight games for the Boilermakers in the 2024 season, completing 43 passes for 532 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Son of Bill, Steve Belichick joins coaching staff

Three-time Super Bowl champion Steve Belichick joins the Tar Heels’ coaching staff as defensive coordinator for the 2025 campaign. Steve Belichick was an assistant coach with the New England Patriots from 2015 to 2018.

Last season, Belichick served as defensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies. During Steve’s first season at the helm of the defense, the Huskies averaged 22.83 points against per game.

