NFL News: Alvin Kamara makes shocking admission about Saints fans after tough loss vs Broncos

Alvin Kamara issued a resounding statement in reaction to fans‘ behavior during the New Orleans Saints’ loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 7 of the NFL season.

The fed-up fans at the Caesars Superdome were out in full force as the New Orleans Saints suffered their fifth straight loss in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season, falling 10-33 to the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Star running back Alvin Kamara didn’t hold back, making a strong statement about the attitude of the team’s supporters.

The scene of despair was palpable as the Broncos raced to a 26-3 third-quarter lead over the Saints, and the stadium began to empty in disgust at the poor performance of a franchise whose only home win came in NFL Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers on September 8.

“Our play is unacceptable and the dome being empty or emptying out, that’s unacceptable. I think I saw some fans leaving in the second quarter. I’ve never experienced that and if I was a fan, I’d leave too because it’s not good enough right now,” Kamara shockingly admitted in the post-game press conference about Saints fans abandoning the dome during a tough loss to the Broncos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t blame the fans, it’s on us. They come to see us play and perform and when we don’t perform, that’s the results you get,” sentenced Kamara. The Saints running back said he has never seen people leave in his eight years with the team. The illusion of a 2-0 record through the first two weeks is fading, as is the hope of seeing the New Orleans franchise playing in the next Super Bowl in the birthplace of jazz.

Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints is brought down by Ja’Quan McMillian #29 of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome on October 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana

Advertisement

New Orleans Saints injuries compose a serious problem

The Saints are in a serious situation, but their injury list is certainly hurting them when it comes to gaining strength in the league. First of all, the New Orleans franchise is without starting quarterback Derek Carr, who is recovering from an injury that has kept him out of the last two games. In his place is rookie Spencer Rattler.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: The Saints and Kamara suffer another blow with key player injury after loss to the Chiefs

In addition, prior to TNF against the Broncos, news broke that Kamara and Carr will lose a key teammate for the rest of the season. That came as information emerged about surgery on Rashid Shaheed, who will not return to the field until next season as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

Advertisement

Alvin Kamara’s performance against Denver Broncos

Kamara’s unhappiness is no accident. Against the Broncos, the running back recorded his lowest output of the 2024 NFL season with 7 attempts for 10 yards, 6 receptions and no touchdowns. A far cry from his three-touchdown performance in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.