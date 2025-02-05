Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are ready to begin the final stretch of their preparation for the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, the status of their injury report is being closely monitored in the race to secure a third consecutive championship.

Despite the success of the Chiefs, we cannot forget that the 2024 season has been plagued by injuries, especially for players like Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, Chris Jones, Jaylen Watson, Isiah Pacheco, Charles Omenihu, and Jaylen Watson.

In addition, Patrick Mahomes battled a high ankle sprain in the last few games of the schedule, and if it hadn’t been for the long break of nearly three weeks after the Christmas game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the situation might have worsened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who got injured on the Chiefs?

Andy Reid confirmed in his press conference on Wednesday that the Chiefs have no injuries to report before the start of their practices in New Orleans. In this way, the defending champions are healthier than ever.

Last week, after the game against Josh Allen and the Bills, names like Patrick Mahomes, Jawaan Taylor, and Jaylen Watson appeared on the injury report, but it was never something to worry about. The Chiefs will be at full strength for the Super Bowl against the Eagles.

Advertisement