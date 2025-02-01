Andy Reid has built a historic dynasty with the Kansas City Chiefs. The highlight would be winning a third consecutive Super Bowl in the much-anticipated rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, in something that seems hard to understand, many fans and experts don’t validate all these achievements, arguing that the referees have been key in helping the Chiefs secure victories in the playoffs.

First, it was an alleged excessive protection by the officials for Patrick Mahomes in the Divisional Round with the Texans, and then the controversial, razor-thin calls on fourth down facing Josh Allen and the Bills.

What happened with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the referees?

Andy Reid responded to the controversy that has arisen from some calls by the referees in the AFC Championship game against the Bills. The possible interception on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Xavier Worthy that was ruled a catch, and of course, the 4th-and-short that Josh Allen couldn’t convert.

“I mean, whatever. I think they balance everything. Everything balances out. You got a human element there with the officials. These guys are trying to do the best job that they possible can out there. They take a lot of heat one way or the other. Coaches dig a lot of heat one way or the other. So, I don’t pay much attention to it. I don’t care. I honestly don’t get into that. I don’t use that with the guys. I just want to make sure we get prepped. You don’t even have to pay attention to the other stuff.”

