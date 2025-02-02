Tom Brady sent a clear message to all those who believe the Philadelphia Eagles have no chance of defeating Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs in the long-awaited Super Bowl. This is what he said during a special appearance on The Herd.

“Sirianni has done a great job dealing with adversity this year. I really like that attitude that he’s got. There’s a lot of consistency. You see that week to week. When I think they’re really unstoppable is when Jalen Hurts is playing in rhythm in the pass game. Look at that defense. The secondary has been consistent. They’ve been great all year. Fangio’s schemes. Zack Baun has been as consistent as anybody. That defensive line. Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Milton Williams. Those guys are consistence. The entire defense is consistent.”

Patrick Mahomes defeated the Eagles two years ago in the title game, but according to Brady, there is a key factor that could boost Philadelphia’s chances in New Orleans.

What happens if Chiefs lose to Eagles in Super Bowl 2025?

If the Chiefs lose to the Eagles, no team in history will be able to claim having won the Super Bowl three years in a row. Tom Brady said that Philadelphia has the potential to surprise, although it will all depend on Jalen Hurts.

“The running game has been there all year. That’s consistent. AJ Brown getting open in man coverage or DeVonta Smith, that’s consistent. Goddard is consistent. The line blocking well, that’s consistent. When they can string a rhythmic passing game together, I think they’re pretty unstoppable.”

