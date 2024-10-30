Trending topics:
nfl

NFL News: Andy Reid has found a new leader on the Chiefs alongside Patrick Mahomes

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are enjoying a perfect start to the 2024 NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesHead coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

By Martín O’donnell

After winning three Super Bowl titles in the last five years—including the last two in consecutive seasons—Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes want to write even more NFL history with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Their quest for an unprecedented three-peat is off to a perfect start, with the Chiefs being the only undefeated team in the NFL through eight weeks. In addition, Reid has received promising news even in the midst of an injury crisis.

Kareem Hunt‘s return has given Kansas City not only a perfect replacement to Isiah Pacheco, but also more veteran presence in the locker room. On top of that, the seasoned running back has quickly become a leader on the field next to Mahomes.

Advertisement

Yeah, you know, he was in that class with Patrick (Mahomes) and it’s almost like he kind of never left,” Reid said of Hunt, who was made a captain for the Week 8 win over division rivals Las Vegas Raiders. “That’s how I think the guys that have been here see that, and then the guys that haven’t been here have always heard about Kareem and the guys talking about him. He has that veteran leadership ability [and] runs tough. He’s been welcomed back as if he hadn’t left. That’s why we felt comfortable doing that.”

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hands the football off to Kareem Hunt #29 during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 27-20.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hands the football off to Kareem Hunt #29 during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 27-20.

Advertisement

Hunt is enoying a great start to his second stint with the Chiefs, having spent five seasons with the Cleveland Browns after a controversial exit from Kansas City in November 2018. In four games (three starts) this season, Hunt boasts 84 carries for 308 yards with four touchdowns, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. Apart from helping Mahomes during Pacheco’s absence, Hunt is providing his experience to a young offense.

NFL News: Chiefs urged to help Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes with Saints star before trade deadline

see also

NFL News: Chiefs urged to help Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes with Saints star before trade deadline

Chiefs happy with Hunt’s return

Reid and Mahomes have strongly defended the Chiefs’ decision to bring back Hunt this season, understanding that the time away from the team was useful for the player to learn from his mistakes and grow as a person. The coach also made it clear that he’s comfortable with the 29-year-old carrying the ball so much.

Advertisement

I mentioned before that he came back in pretty good shape other than not having played football, and that’s held true to this point,” Reid said earlier in October. “He’s been able to do a good job in practice when he was on the scout team. Then, he worked through that [and] he was able to get in the game. We started him off relatively slow and then increased it and he was able to handle both of those things. I think – and we’ll just see how the game goes – but I feel comfortable with him carrying the ball.”

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes something clear about DeAndre Hopkins&#039; Chiefs debut

see also

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes makes something clear about DeAndre Hopkins' Chiefs debut

Hunt was released by Kansas City in his second year in the NFL after a video of him assaulting a woman surfaced, with the running back admitting by then that he hadn’t been honest with the team about the situation.

Advertisement

But five years later, he got a second chance. Pacheco’s fractured fibula left the Chiefs without their starting running back only two weeks into the 2024 NFL season, paving the way for Hunt’s return as a free agent. And so far, so good.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Neymar's Brazil comeback reportedly delayed: When will the Al Hilal star return?
Soccer

Neymar's Brazil comeback reportedly delayed: When will the Al Hilal star return?

NBA News: JJ Redick backs LeBron James' late-game choice in Lakers vs. Suns
NBA

NBA News: JJ Redick backs LeBron James' late-game choice in Lakers vs. Suns

NCAAF News: Dylan Raiola knows who to blame for Nebraska's offensive struggles
College Football

NCAAF News: Dylan Raiola knows who to blame for Nebraska's offensive struggles

MLB News: Yankees issue official statement on Mookie Betts incident with fans in Game 4
MLB

MLB News: Yankees issue official statement on Mookie Betts incident with fans in Game 4

Better Collective Logo