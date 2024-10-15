The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated through five weeks of the 2024 NFL season, but head coach Andy Reid knows the team still has work to do to help quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a perfect start to the 2024 NFL season if we only look at their 5-0 record. However, head coach Andy Reid knows there’s plenty of room for improvement, particularly when it comes to bringing the best out of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

While the team’s unbeaten record through five weeks is remarkable, there are things the Chiefs need to work on. One of them has to do with their red zone efficiency, where they rank 29th in the NFL.

Even though this situation may require a big improvement by the entire offense, most of the time it hasn’t been Mahomes‘ fault. Penalties and dropped passes have often prevented the Chiefs from converting for six points in the red zone, which is why Reid warned his players about the need to improve there.

“We can do a better job of not stopping ourselves and with things — whether it’s penalties or dropped balls,” said Reid, via Arrowhead Pride. “We’ve got a couple of those. Schematically, we go back and we hammer through that, and we can help out the guys in some of the areas too there. Just put him in a little bit better position. The penalty situation’s hurting us, and we’ve got to take care of that, and that’s something we can control and focus in on, do a better job with.”

Head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talk prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Kansas City has scored just 38.9% of possible red-zone touchdowns, only better than the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots this season. But let’s keep in mind these teams have a losing record.

Chiefs’ defense has been saving Mahomes and Reid in 2024 NFL season

Mahomes made a big admission after beating the Bengals in Week 2 by claiming he wasn’t satisfied with his performances despite the Chiefs’ winning start. The 3x Super Bowl champ went on to deliver more wins in the next weeks, but his unit still looks like a work in progress this year.

The Chiefs look far from having one of the most explossive offenses in the 2024 NFL season, ranking 23th in total yards (1,773), 18th in passing yards (1,184), and 24th in rushing yards (589) through five weeks.

Instead, the defense might be the reason Reid’s boys are still undefeated this season. The unit coached by Steve Spagnuolo has really stepped up so far, and the stats don’t lie.

The Chiefs rank third in total points allowed (85), fourth in total yards allowed (1,527), and sixth in points allowed per game (17.0) in the 2024 NFL season. Their defense also sits fifth in rushing yards allowed per game (88.4), fourth in total rushing yards (442), ninth in total passing yards (1,085), and ninth in total yards per game (305.4),