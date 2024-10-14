With Patrick Mahomes losing key wideouts to injuries at the start of the 2024 NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made something clear to general manager Brett Veach.

If we only look at their record, one would say the 2024 NFL season started perfectly for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, their list of injured players proves Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Brett Veach can’t be completely satisfied at the moment.

The head coach had even worse news on Monday, with Reid confirming the Chiefs are losing a key weapon for the rest of the season as Rashee Rice‘s time of recovery could be similar to that of an ACL tear.

Kansas City had already lost an important wideout in Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who sustained a sternoclavicular joint dislocation in preseason. Rice stepped up during Brown’s absence, but now that both are on the sidelines, many wonder whether the Chiefs will make a move.

According to the coach, that may not be necessary. Reid made it clear to Mahomes a few weeks ago that he believes in all the Chiefs’ wideouts, and he once again suggested Veach shouldn’t be looking for options in the market. At the end of the day, Reid understands that being familiar with the offense is important at this point of the year.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid speak before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Here’s what Reid said on Monday in response to a question from Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest: “I think that helped JuJu and his situation coming back in and jumping in. It helped Mecole coming back, but I’m not telling you other guys can’t come in and help out. I don’t think that’s an issue – it’s just going to take them a little bit longer to figure it out and get on the same page with Pat (Mahomes) and all those things that won’t be quite as [seamless] as what you’ve seen with these other guys that have been in it. And I’m not saying that we need to bring anybody else in. You asked the question, I’m answering your question on that, Matt.”

The Chiefs’ options at WR without Rice, Brown

Rice may have a fair point, but one can also understand why the Chiefs fans are concerned about the wide receiver position. With Brown and Rice out, Mahomes is only counting on the following wideouts: Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, and Skyy Moore.

Worthy is expected to step up, but he’s still a rookie. And while Rice did it in 2023, not all cases are the same. Reid and Mahomes may have found a new weapon in Smith-Schuster, who has the biggest chance to shine now, like he already did in Week 5 against the Saints. But the question is whether these performances will be consistent, and also if it will be enough for Mahomes to have only two productive wideouts for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season.

The Chiefs also lost their starting running back with Isiah Pacheco’s fractured fibula, but Kareem Hunt has helped the team move past that. Besides, the running back room looks more complete than the WR group.

Rice’s injury has linked the team to various wideouts, with Reid being urged to consider a teammate of CJ Stroud on the Texans, among other potential targets for the Chiefs. Regardless, the coach appears satisfied with his in-house alternatives. The sample size is small, but Kansas City still managed to secure wins in two games without Rice. Only time will tell us if the coach changes his mind and asks Veach to take action.