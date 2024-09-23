Andy Reid doesn't look worried about Travis Kelce's low production with the Kansas City Chiefs at the start of the 2024 NFL season.

Three weeks into the 2024 NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs fans have yet to see the best version of Travis Kelce. But according to Andy Reid, there’s no reason to panic. That’s what the head coach suggested last week, and his stance remains unchanged after Sunday’s win against the Atlanta Falcons.

“They’re working hard at taking Kelce out of the picture. . . If they’re doing that, Rashee is going to get a lot of catches and (Kelce) knows that. . .. Sometime that will level off,” Reid said about Kelce on Monday, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

Less than two weeks for his 35th birthday, Kelce is experiencing a surprisingly slow start to the 2024 NFL season. With only eight catches for 69 yards on 12 targets, the veteran tight end has yet to find the end zone this year.

Reid, however, has made it clear this is not Kelce’s fault. The Chiefs head coach understands that opponents are making it nearly impossible for Kelce to get open, forcing Kansas City to rely on other targets.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

And even Kelce’s low stats are becoming a big storyline after three weeks, Reid believes it’s still too early to be worried about it. And quarterback Patrick Mahomes sees it exactly the same way.

Patrick Mahomes agrees with Andy Reid’s take on Travis Kelce

Both Reid and Mahomes said before the Falcons game that Kelce will eventually get his catches. The match in Atlanta came a bit soon to see that come into fruition, though.

Just like it happened against the Ravens and Bengals, Mahomes found it hard to connect with Kelce on Sunday night. But in the quarterback’s eyes, it only reflects how much the opponents still fear the tight end.

“I mean it’s crazy because teams still… the respect factor they have for Travis is just unreal,” Mahomes said. “It’s well-deserved but we’re calling a lot of plays for Travis and it’s like two or three people are going to him. He understands. I think that’s the great thing about him is he wants to make an impact in the game but he wants to win at the end of the day. I’m going to try to do my best to keep feeding him the ball whenever he’s there, whenever he’s open.“

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks with Travis Kelce #87 during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

Reid isn’t concerned about Kelce’s stats so far, and neither is Mahomes. Just like the head coach explained, the Chiefs quarterback believes it’s only a matter of time for Kelce’s numbers to go up. That will happen when the opponents start to pay the other pass catchers the same kind of attention that Kelce has drawn so far.

“I think the more Rashee makes plays, the more we’re able to run the football, the more we can get (Xavier) Worthy involved, I think that’s going to open Travis up more,” Mahomes explained. “People are really emphasizing trying to take him away, and it’s getting other guys open.”