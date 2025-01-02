Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid's legendary coach wants to leave Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs

As the playoffs approach, whispers of a key figure in Andy Reid's legendary coaching staff considering a departure shake the Chiefs' kingdom. This might be the end of an era for Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are very close to achieving something that, until recently, seemed impossible. Never in the history of the NFL has a team won the Super Bowl three times in a row.

In building this dynasty, Patrick Mahomes has undoubtedly been the key player on the field, along with veterans like Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. However, there was always someone who, quietly, had a tremendous impact on the franchise’s success.

Steve Spagnuolo was the man who stopped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, preventing their perfect season. Despite failing as a head coach with the Rams, the great defensive coordinator has revamped his career, helping the Chiefs win three championships.

Advertisement

Is Steve Spagnuolo leaving the Chiefs?

Steve Spagnuolo confirmed that he wants to leave the Kansas City Chiefs if he receives an attractive offer to become an NFL head coach. It’s a very surprising statement just before the start of the playoffs.

“Yes. The answer is yes, but I’ll deal with that later. Right now, it’s all about Denver. I hadn’t even thought about that road until you just mentioned it. So, I’ll let all that take care of itself.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Andy Reid confirms Chiefs might lose Patrick Mahomes star teammate with injury after win over Steelers

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid confirms Chiefs might lose Patrick Mahomes star teammate with injury after win over Steelers

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

Aaron Rodgers blasts the Jets over rumors of potential exit
NFL

Aaron Rodgers blasts the Jets over rumors of potential exit

Team Canada star Gavin McKenna voices harsh message to doubters ahead of World Juniors quarterfinal
NHL

Team Canada star Gavin McKenna voices harsh message to doubters ahead of World Juniors quarterfinal

NBA News: D'Angelo Russell breaks silence on getting traded from Lakers to Brooklyn Nets
NBA

NBA News: D'Angelo Russell breaks silence on getting traded from Lakers to Brooklyn Nets

NFL News: Sam Darnold's Vikings may lose key weapon for big game vs Jared Goff's Lions
NFL

NFL News: Sam Darnold's Vikings may lose key weapon for big game vs Jared Goff's Lions

Better Collective Logo