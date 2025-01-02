Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are very close to achieving something that, until recently, seemed impossible. Never in the history of the NFL has a team won the Super Bowl three times in a row.

In building this dynasty, Patrick Mahomes has undoubtedly been the key player on the field, along with veterans like Travis Kelce and Chris Jones. However, there was always someone who, quietly, had a tremendous impact on the franchise’s success.

Steve Spagnuolo was the man who stopped Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, preventing their perfect season. Despite failing as a head coach with the Rams, the great defensive coordinator has revamped his career, helping the Chiefs win three championships.

Is Steve Spagnuolo leaving the Chiefs?

Steve Spagnuolo confirmed that he wants to leave the Kansas City Chiefs if he receives an attractive offer to become an NFL head coach. It’s a very surprising statement just before the start of the playoffs.

“Yes. The answer is yes, but I’ll deal with that later. Right now, it’s all about Denver. I hadn’t even thought about that road until you just mentioned it. So, I’ll let all that take care of itself.”

