NFL News: Chiefs make yet another big trade to continue helping Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs are making another move before the 2024 NFL trade deadline to help Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes even more.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesHead coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Martín O’donnell

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t done helping Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes chase another Super Bowl. With the 2024 NFL trade deadline drawing nearer, general manager Brett Veach has pulled off yet another signing.

According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Chiefs are trading for New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche. In return, the Foxborough franchise is reportedly getting a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Uche, 26, is on a one-year contract worth $3 million, with a deal that includes incentives but counts only $1.3 million in base salary. His arrival gives the Chiefs more depth on the defensive side of the ball, where they’ve also suffered injuries.

Shortly after cornerback Jaylen Watson fractured his ankle, Nazeeh Johnson suffered a concussion. Therefore, the Chiefs didn’t need to think too much about making this move. In fact, they were urged to trade for the Patriots star.

Joshua Uche #55 of the New England Patriots looks on during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Uche was a healthy scratch on Sunday, with the Patriots listing him as inactive for the Week 8 win over the New York Jets though the player didn’t have any injury. That decision already raised suspicions, and now it’s clear a trade was imminent.

Chiefs created cap space to make another trade

This comes shortly after the front office helped Reid and Mahomes in offense with the arrival of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. However, the Chiefs had already prepared themselves for this situation by making a smart and necessary move.

On Friday, the Chiefs restructured right tackle Jawaan Taylor’s contract, creating $5.3 million in cap space. Since the team was $100,000 over the cap after landing Hopkins, this kind of action was crucial to make room for another potential trade.

