NFL News: Andy Reid warns Chiefs of lineup changes after loss to Josh Allen's Bills

Andy Reid is considering steps to improve the performance of the Kansas City Chiefs after their undefeated streak ended with a loss to Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their undefeated 9-0 record when they fell 21-30 to the Buffalo Bills Sunday in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season. Hours after failing to beat Josh Allen‘s team, head coach Andy Reid said he is looking for answers to get back to winning ways soon and not relax in the fight to reach a third consecutive Super Bowl.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes shined with three touchdowns despite the loss to the Bills, but his performance was not enough to reach a 10-0 winning streak. Reid was not satisfied and plans to make changes on offense. For the second half of the season, one tactic will be to try to slow down the speed.

“Maybe it’s about making plays or changes or things like that on the offense. Those are little things, but they add up. You’ve got to make sure you’re in shape, whether it’s assignments or execution, and we can do better in that area,” Reid told reporters Monday in response to the loss to the Allen‘s Bills.

“We can do better as coaches to make sure our guys are in a position to do better and maybe relax a little bit on certain things we’ve been doing to help the players so they can play a little faster,” Reid said.

How did the offense of the Chiefs play against the Bills?

In the loss to the Bills, Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy narrowly led wide receivers in plays taken with 32, one ahead of Justin Watson’s 31 and Hopkins’ 26. Noah Gray caught four passes for 23 yards and added two touchdowns.

Worthy had four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown, while DeAndre Hopkins had three receptions. The bar for Reid’s expectations is higher than what he saw on the field, and the Chiefs’ head coach will be looking to change the team’s way of playing.

What is the next game for Andy Reid’s Chiefs?

This Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs will face the Carolina Panthers in their second straight road game at Bank of America Stadium. It will be a valuable test to get back to winning ways against a team that has a poor 3-7 record in the current season.

Andy Reid reacted to Josh Allen’s performance

The Bills ran the ball at every opportunity, with Josh Allen leading Buffalo with 12 carries for 55 yards. Speaking on Monday, Reid discussed the challenge of defending against the MVP candidate quarterback: “You have to try to stay in your lane, but when the situation extends like that, it’s tough to do. We’ll come back, learn from it, and see what we can do better,” he said.