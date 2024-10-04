Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid's Chiefs sign new face to compete for Travis Kelce's starting role

A familiar face joins Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs active roster in the 2024 NFL season to compete with Travis Kelce for the starting role.

Andy Reid the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Andy Reid the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

By Ignacio Cairola

Just because the Kansas City Chiefs are off to a 4-0 start in the 2024 NFL doesn’t mean Andy Reid‘s high-powered roster isn’t loaded. With that in mind, the front office has secured the signing of a familiar face to compete with Travis Kelce for the starting job this season.

Reid gave the go-ahead for a player he knows to dispute Kelce‘s role on a team that has won two straight Super Bowl titles and is now on its way to a three-time championship dream. Sometimes a little internal pressure is necessary.

The player joining Andy Reid’s Chiefs active roster to play with Patrick Mahomes and compete for Kelce’s job is none other than tight end Jody Fortson. NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed the information on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Fortson joined the Miami Dolphins as a practice squad member this year. He was previously on the Chiefs’ roster from 2019-2023 and plays tight end like Travis Kelce, so his addition to the active roster is a threat to the three-time Super Bowl-winning starter.

Jody Fortson #88 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Jody Fortson #88 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Travis Kelce’s performance in the 2024 NFL

Travis Kelce has played in all four games this season and has 15 receptions for 158 yards, one attempt and no touchdowns. It is undoubtedly a low production for the veteran tight end, who will now have to pay attention to the competition for his position.

Kansas City Chiefs upcoming games

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to extend their unbeaten streak and continue their winning streak into the 2024 NFL regular season. They join the Minnesota Vikings as the only two teams to start 4-0. Here are their next five games.

  • Week 5 – Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints (10/7)
  • Week 6 – Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers (10/20)
  • Week 7 – Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders (10/27)
  • Week 8 – Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11/4)
  • Week 9 – Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos (11/10)
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

