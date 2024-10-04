Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid sends clear message to Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs after Rashee Rice big injury

Andy Reid had strong words for the Kansas City Chiefs after Rashee Rice wen to Injured Reserve.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their third consecutive Super Bowl. However, the task ahead looks daunting because of huge injuries on offense.

In a totally unexpected turn of events, the Chiefs have already lost three extraordinary playmakers for most of the season. Hollywood Brown, Isiah Pacheco and now Rashee Rice.

So, Patrick Mahomes will go the rest of the way without key pieces. In such a tough business as the NFL, Reid had a clear message for all his players. It’s time to step up.

Who is injured with the Kansas City Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially lost Rashee Rice at least for a month after putting him on Injured Reserve. That absence adds up to Hollywood Brown and Isiah Pacheco. This was Andy Reid’s message to the locker room.

“Rashee was having a phenomenal year. Unfortunately, in this league, injuries happen and life goes on. So, we have always expected the next guys to step up and roll. It’s not different now. There’s not another Rashee, but, there are other guys who are very good. We’ll be fine. I don’t really dwell on that (injuries). I just kind of move on and wish the best to the kids most of all. We’ll take care of business.”

Who are the Chiefs starting wide receivers?

After those big injuries of Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice, rookie Xavier Worthy is suddenly the No.1 wide receiver on the depth chart. JuJu Smith-Schuster is No.2 followed by names like Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson.

