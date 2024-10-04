NFL News: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes made a stunning confession about Rashee Rice's injury

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ 4-0 start doesn’t mean the 2024 NFL season will be easy. Rashee Rice‘s injury in last week’s 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers has led to all kinds of statements, but Patrick Mahomes has surprised with one strong admission.

Winning two consecutive NFL championships and starting the season on a perfect streak has meant consistently raising the bar for the Chiefs, with Mahomes as a key pillar. The efforts of the 29-year-old quarterback can put his teammates in unfortunate situations. In this case, the former Texas Tech standout opened up about wide receiver Rice’s injury.

“I was the one that hit him. When I saw the replay, I felt terrible. I was hoping it wasn’t as bad as it looked,” Mahomes confessed Thursday at a news conference about Rice‘s injury during the game against the Chargers. The quarterback accidentally hit his teammate’s knee while trying to make a tackle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I didn’t realize I hit it at the time, I was more concerned with trying to get the ball. I was just trying to make a play and these things can happen. Rashee (Rice) is a big part of the team,” Mahomes sentenced of the unlucky situation.

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Rashee Rice’s injury report

The Chiefs have placed Rashee Rice on injured reserve with a knee injury. The wide receiver will miss at least the next four weeks. Coach Andy Reid had already ruled Rice out for the Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 5.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chiefs confirm Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes lose yet another key weapon with big injury

The Chiefs’ medical staff will begin evaluating Rice’s knee when the swelling in the area goes down. The loss of the wide receiver is a weighty one for Kansas City, as he has 24 receptions and 288 air yards on the current season.

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs upcoming games