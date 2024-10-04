Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes made a stunning confession about Rashee Rice's injury

NFL star Patrick Mahomes reveals surprising confession about the cause of Kansas City Chiefs teammate Rashee Rice's injury.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

By Ignacio Cairola

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ 4-0 start doesn’t mean the 2024 NFL season will be easy. Rashee Rice‘s injury in last week’s 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers has led to all kinds of statements, but Patrick Mahomes has surprised with one strong admission.

Winning two consecutive NFL championships and starting the season on a perfect streak has meant consistently raising the bar for the Chiefs, with Mahomes as a key pillar. The efforts of the 29-year-old quarterback can put his teammates in unfortunate situations. In this case, the former Texas Tech standout opened up about wide receiver Rice’s injury.

“I was the one that hit him. When I saw the replay, I felt terrible. I was hoping it wasn’t as bad as it looked,” Mahomes confessed Thursday at a news conference about Rice‘s injury during the game against the Chargers. The quarterback accidentally hit his teammate’s knee while trying to make a tackle.

Advertisement

“I didn’t realize I hit it at the time, I was more concerned with trying to get the ball. I was just trying to make a play and these things can happen. Rashee (Rice) is a big part of the team,” Mahomes sentenced of the unlucky situation.

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs (Getty Images)

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Rashee Rice’s injury report

The Chiefs have placed Rashee Rice on injured reserve with a knee injury. The wide receiver will miss at least the next four weeks. Coach Andy Reid had already ruled Rice out for the Monday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 5.

NFL News: Chiefs confirm Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes lose yet another key weapon with big injury

see also

NFL News: Chiefs confirm Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes lose yet another key weapon with big injury

The Chiefs’ medical staff will begin evaluating Rice’s knee when the swelling in the area goes down. The loss of the wide receiver is a weighty one for Kansas City, as he has 24 receptions and 288 air yards on the current season.

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs upcoming games

  • Week 5 – Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints (10/7)
  • Week 6 – Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers (10/20)
  • Week 7 – Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders (10/27)
  • Week 8 – Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11/4)
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Conor Mcgregor gives strong message to Jake Paul before his bout against Mike Tyson
Boxing

Conor Mcgregor gives strong message to Jake Paul before his bout against Mike Tyson

Inter Miami’s new GK Oscar Ustari reveals funny story with Lionel Messi during training
Soccer

Inter Miami’s new GK Oscar Ustari reveals funny story with Lionel Messi during training

MLB News: Francisco Lindor delivers surprising message after Mets' Wild Card victory
MLB

MLB News: Francisco Lindor delivers surprising message after Mets' Wild Card victory

MLB News: Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes reveals final decision on Shohei Ohtani's postseason pitching role
MLB

MLB News: Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes reveals final decision on Shohei Ohtani's postseason pitching role

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo