The Baltimore Ravens just lost one of their most beloved players in franchise history.

The Baltimore Ravens and the NFL got very sad news this Sunday as it was confirmed that Jacoby Jones passed away. The former wide receiver was 40-years old.

Jones will always be remembered by thousands of Ravens’ fans as a key factor in Super Bowl 47 against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans. Jacoby delivered one of the greatest plays in history thanks to a kickoff return of 108 yards. This was part of the team’s message on social media.

“We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones. Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day.”

What happened to Jacoby Jones?

Jacoby Jones’ cause of death hasn’t been confirmed by his family or the Baltimore Ravens. Just minutes after the news, head coach John Harbaugh dedicated a special message to his player.

“I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did. His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of joy.”

Who was Jacoby Jones?

Jacoby Jones was drafted by the Houston Texans as a third-round pick in 2007. Then, after five seasons, the wide receiver signed with the Baltimore Ravens where he built an amazing legacy.

Jones became one of the best players on special teams in the NFL reaching the Pro Bowl in 2012 and dazzled the world with two touchdowns in Super Bowl 47. He finished his career in 2015 with brief stints in the San Diego Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.