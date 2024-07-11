Bill Belichick is ready to make a big comeback in the NFL world after his brilliant tenure with the New England Patriots.

Bill Belichick built one of the greatest dynasties in history with Tom Brady winning the Super Bowl six times for the New England Patriots. It was an amazing era which started to decline when the head coach showed the exit door to the legendary quarterback.

Then, Brady prove all doubters wrong by conquering another championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That sparked a massive debate about Belichick making wrong decisions for the Patriots.

In the end, owner Robert Kraft shocked the NFL a few months ago by parting ways with Belichick in order to start a new process with Jerod Mayo. From that moment on, Bill’s future was really uncertain.

Will Bill Belichick return as head coach in the NFL?

Although there were many vacancies in the NFL, Bill Belichick couldn’t get a chance as head coach in 2024 trying to break Don Shula’s record for most wins ever. A massive disappointment.

The Atlanta Falcons seemed like a perfect destination and, after two interviews with Arthur Blank, all signs pointed out at a fresh start there. However, the franchise chose Raheem Morris.

Now, Belichick has finally found a new job away from the field. The former head coach will be part of Inside The NFL alongside Ryan Clark, Chad Ochocinco and Chris Long. His debut is scheduled for August 30 at 9pm ET on the CW.

It’s important to remember that Belichick had already been announced as a new member of Manningcast on Monday Night Football to analyze games with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. Bill’s broadcasting career is booming.