Caleb Williams is poised to become a superstar, but the Chicago Bears have just made a shocking roster move with him that may put a lot of pressure on the rookie quarterback.

The Chicago Bears are pinning their hopes on Caleb Williams, a rookie quarterback expected to have a remarkable career. However, the team has increased the pressure on him with a surprising roster decision.

Earlier this year, the Bears undertook a complete overhaul of their offense, parting ways with Justin Fields, who fell short of the team’s expectations. This restructuring set the stage for the arrival of Caleb Williams.

With the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Chicago selected Williams, a move that was widely anticipated. The former USC Trojans star had been one of the most highly regarded college quarterbacks in recent years.

Bears confirm a surprising decision regarding Caleb Williams

The 2024 NFL season is just around the corner, and the Chicago Bears are gearing up to showcase their revamped offense. With rookie quarterback Caleb Williams leading the charge, the Bears have high expectations as they enter a competitive NFC North.

Williams, who had a standout college career with the USC Trojans, was selected with the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bears are counting on him to be the franchise quarterback they’ve been searching for, and they’re optimistic about his impact on the team.

Earlier this week, the Bears made headlines by naming Williams one of the eight team captains for the upcoming season. Alongside Williams, the captain roster includes receiver DJ Moore, tight ends Cole Kmet and Marcedes Lewis, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, cornerback Jaylon Johnson, and safety Kevin Byard III.

This move is historic for the franchise, as Williams becomes the first rookie in Bears history to be named a season-long captain. Coach Matt Eberflus confirmed the decision, emphasizing the significance of this leadership role for the young quarterback and the team.

Caleb Williams, new starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears

“Just be yourself,” Eberflus said as an advice for Williams. “Be authentic. Let it come to you, which he’s done. He’s worked his tail off. He’s preparing. He’s got great passion into practice and the games. It’ll all come to him naturally.”

How do Bears’ veterans feel about Caleb Williams being named captain?

DJ Moore and Jaylon Johnson, two of the team’s captains, expressed that Caleb Williams’ appointment as captain was expected. They noted that Williams has demonstrated impressive leadership throughout the offseason, sending a positive message to the club’s fans.

“I mean, when you come to work every day like he did and go through the things that he had to grow through, especially against the defense,” Moore said, “and you see the work that he was putting in day-in and day-out, you can’t do anything but respect that and want him to be a captain for you.”

