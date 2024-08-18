Trending topics:
Bears QB Caleb Williams has strong reaction to Tyreek Hill's comparison with Patrick Mahomes

Tyreek Hill compared Caleb Williams to Patrick Mahomes, and the Chicago Bears QB had a decisive response.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Matías Persuh

During the NFL preseason, all 32 franchises are fine-tuning their preparations for the upcoming season. One of the players drawing significant attention is the Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams, who was recently compared by Tyreek Hill to none other than Patrick Mahomes. However, the former USC standout was definitive in his response to this comparison.

Williams was selected by the Bears with the first pick in the draft, making him one of the most sought-after players by various teams. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner aims to become the face of a franchise that has struggled to make a significant impact in the NFL for some time.

Before his arrival, Chicago had invested in Mitchell Trubisky and also in Jordan Love for the quarterback position. However, due to various circumstances, the results fell short of expectations. This year, once again, they sought a quarterback who could be a long-term leader and deliver positive results.

The talent Caleb Williams showcased while playing for USC made him one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft. In Chicago, there was no hesitation; they decided to fully invest in him.

Caleb Williams Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears rolls out against the Buffalo Bills during the first half of a preseason game at Highmark Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

The Bears and Williams have kicked off their preseason with two decisive victories. The first came against the Buffalo Bills with a score of 33-6, while the second was a dominant 27-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Williams and his comparison to Patrick Mahomes

Williams’ decisive performance against the Bengals drew significant attention from several of his peers.

One of those who took notice of Williams’ memorable performance was none other than Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill. Through his X (formerly Twitter) account, Hill stated that the Bears’ QB reminds him of Patrick Mahomes due to his style of play.

Tyreek Hill reacting to Caleb Williams

Tyreek Hill reacts to Caleb Williams performance

Williams’ firm response to the comparisons

The Bears rookie addressed the reactions to his performance against Cincinnati and stated in a press conference: “It’s respect,” Williams said. “It’s cool and all, but I’m Caleb Williams. Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes. Tyreek Hill is Tyreek Hill. Much love to them and things like that — I’ve met ’em, talked to ’em both, things like that — but we’re here to win games for the Chicago Bears. Da Bears.”

