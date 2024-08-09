Caleb Williams has confirmed that he is a huge fan of Aaron Rodgers, but he is not the only quarterback that the rookie admires.

Caleb Williams just entered the NFL, and everyone wants to know him better. The Chicago Bears rookie has said that Aaron Rodgers is his favorite quarterback, but he’s not the only one he looks up to.

All eyes are on Caleb Williams. The 2024 1st overall pick enters the NFL with high expectations, as he is poised to change everything for the Chicago Bears, a franchise that has struggled a lot with quarterbacks.

Before being selected, Williams shared some crucial information about himself, revealing that Aaron Rodgers is his favorite quarterback. However, the New York Jets player is not the only one he admires.

Caleb Williams is a big fan of a recent Super Bowl-winning quarterback

Caleb Williams’ arrival in the NFL has generated significant attention. Many analysts believe he could finally be the top-tier quarterback the Bears have been searching for, and he’s eager to prove it.

During the NFL Combine, Williams was asked who the best quarterback in the NFL is. He didn’t hesitate to name Aaron Rodgers, a player he’s often compared to due to their similar physicality and playing style.

However, Rodgers isn’t the only quarterback Williams admires. Just weeks before the kickoff of the 2024 season, the rookie revealed his second-favorite signal-caller in the league: Matthew Stafford.

“I mean, he’s unbelievable,” Williams recently said on “Up & Adams”. “Like, there’s a couple plays where he’ll go play action … he has the (linebacker) on a string, like he wants the backer to go here, and he’ll throw it right behind his head (with) the perfect touch, perfect velocity.”

Matthew Stafford, quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams

When asked about Matthew Stafford being ranked 42nd in the NFL Top 100 list, Caleb Williams didn’t hold back his frustration. “I was not happy,” he stated. “I don’t think I can name two quarterbacks, two, three quarterbacks that play the position better than Matthew Stafford.”

Has Matthew Stafford won a Super Bowl?

Yes, Matthew Stafford has won a Super Bowl. He achieved this milestone on February 13, 2022, leading the Los Angeles Rams to victory in Super Bowl LVI following a remarkable 2021 season.

In that game, the Rams defeated Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, marking Stafford’s first Super Bowl win and solidifying his legacy as a top quarterback in the NFL.